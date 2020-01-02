Home States Odisha

Odisha launches e-Gazette portal

Government directs all departments to use the platform for all Gazette notifications. Odisha Gazette is a public journal, an authorized legal document of Odisha Government published weekly.

Published: 02nd January 2020 08:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd January 2020 08:45 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy

Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy (Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Gazette notifications are now available under one platform. The State Government on Wednesday launched the e-Gazette portal, a first-of-its-kind initiative in the country, and directed all departments to use it for all Gazette notifications.

Launching the portal, Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy termed it a milestone in governance. The system while expediting the process of Gazette publication will make it error-free and paperless. It will also save transportation of trucks of papers from Government Press to departments, districts and other quarters, he said. The decision for digitisation of Gazette was taken as part of the 5T initiative. The e-Gazette will have hassle-free access to all indenting, publishing, user departments, institutions and public anytime anywhere.

Describing details on the portal, Commerce and Transport Secretary G Srinivas said e-Gazette will provide the facility for department-wise and subject-wise search of the notifications. One need not run to Government Press or Secretariat to get a copy of the Gazette. People can log on to http://egazetteodisha.nic.in, he said.

The departments will upload their notifications which will be scrutinized by the Government Press with number and date of the Gazette to be circulated in the e-Gazette portal. There will be no possibility of manipulation in the contents of the Gazette as e-sign integration has been made for electronic signature for better and secure authentication. Special Secretary of Commerce and Transport Manoj Mishra said e-Gazette portal has been designed and developed by the NIC. “Since e-publication is covered under Section- 8 of Information Technology Act, 2000 which enables it to acquire legal entity, it will save cost of paper, printing materials and minimise wastage,” he added.

Odisha Gazette is a public journal and an authorized legal document of the State Government published weekly on every Friday and also daily as extra-ordinary depending upon urgency of the matter for the publication of Government bills, acts, rules, notifications, resolutions and orders. Private notifications of public or companies are also released as per needs of the indenting departments, agencies and public. The Gazette, which was being published from Government Press, Cuttack so far, is now available in digital format.

