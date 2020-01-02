Police nab dreaded criminal Sakil’s girlfriend for extortion, illegal firearms trade

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Police on Wednesday arrested the girlfriend of dreaded criminal Mohammad Sakil on the charges of extortion and illegal firearms trade. Informing about the arrest DCP Akhilesvar Sing said on a tip-off a special squad along with Dargha Bazar police raided Sakil’s girlfriend Nasrin Khan alias Dezy hideout and nabbed her. Nasrin was operating the crime network of Md. Sakil, who is now in Choudwar Jail.

Nasrin, who is involved with Sakil in several cases of extortion and gun trading, used to decide the time and place to collect extortion amount. She was also into illegal firearm trade.

A few days ago, Nasrin had met Sakil in jail and ever since she was under the police vigil. On tracking of her mobile phone, police learned that the gangster was smoothly operating his illegal activities from inside Choudwar Circle Jail through his girlfriend.

On December 14, Sakil had threatened a businessman on WhatsApp video call and demanded Rs 10 lakh.

When the businessman did not turn up with the money, Sakil’s associates went to his showroom at Buxi Bazar and at gun-point asked him to pay money to Sakil’s family.

Following a complaint, Commissinerate Police swung into action and arrested Sakil’s father and four of his accomplices.