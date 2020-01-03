Home States Odisha

ITI Berhampur attempts record with 22 ft fishing lure

Students of Government Industrial Training Institute (ITI), Berhampur have sought the entry of the model of a 22.8 feet high fishing lure into the Guinness Book of World Records. 

The lure, made of scrap, is 99 cm wide and its hook measures 3.33 feet, said Principal of the institute Dr Rajat Panigrahi.

By Express News Service

He said the institute has submitted the application to Guinness Book of World Records for recognising the lure as the largest in the world. 

As many as 20 students from fitter, welder and painter trade have designed, fabricated and installed the huge lure within 40 days during their training classes.

The scrapes of iron rods and the GI sheets were collected from ‘Trysem Hostel’ that was demolished a few years back. 

“We used the scrape iron rods and GI sheets after proper chemical treatment to avoid rust. But one can observe the fine art of welding and painting of the ITI students and see how it resembles a piece of lure with attractive colour and fabrication. Two damaged lens of camera were used as the eyes of the lure,” said the Principal. The aim of the project is to give a special identity to Gopalpur-on-sea and popularise its fishing jetty. 

