Home States Odisha

Locals rally against Steel Minister, MLA in Odisha

The Navratna PSU had applied for environment clearance from Environment Ministry for bauxite mining lease spread over 697.979 hectare  (ha) land in Pottangi village of Koraput district.

Published: 03rd January 2020 08:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd January 2020 08:13 AM   |  A+A-

Members of Serubandha Surakhya Samiti submitting memorandum to Pottangi tehsildar.

Members of Serubandha Surakhya Samiti submitting memorandum to Pottangi tehsildar. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KORAPUT: Tribals under Serubandha Surakhya Samiti on Thursday took out a rally against Steel and Mines Minister Prafulla Mallick and Pottangi MLA Pritam Padhi for favouring environment clearance for bauxite mining by Nalco. 

They submitted a memorandum to the Governor of Odisha Prof Ganeshi Lal through the local tehsildar and burnt effigies of Mallick and Padhi.

The locals had opposed the proposed bauxite mining in Pottangi by Nalco during a public hearing organised by Odisha State Pollution Control Board here on December 17. 

The Navratna PSU had applied for environment clearance from Environment Ministry for bauxite mining lease spread over 697.979 hectare  (ha) land in Pottangi village of Koraput district.

The bauxite mining lease will have an annual capacity of  3.5 million tonne per annum (MTPA). The Nalco, on the other hand, had claimed that the locals voiced in favour of the PSU carrying out mining. 

A few days after the public hearing, the Steel and Mines Minister and local MLA, who did not attend the meeting, stated that people had supported environmental clearance for the mining at the hearing.

“None of the two attended the public hearing. How can they make such a statement when even the ADM Deben Kumar Pradhan had announced that people of six panchayats had opposed mining at the public hearing”, said Serubandha Surakhya Samiti president Bhagban Golori. 

They urged the Governor to look into the issue as bauxite mining at Serubandha range would not only impact agriculture in the area by drying up natural streams but also hurt religious sentiments as the entire hill range is home to various tribal deities and of great religious significance to locals.

Meanwhile, Pottangi MLA Padhi admitted of being absent from the public hearing.

“Environment clearance for bauxite mining is the business between Nalco and Centre, there is no role of State Government in it. I will go with the people’s opinion on mining,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha Odisha MLAs
India Matters
For representational purpose.
Cable TV users to get all free-to-air channels for Rs 160 per month: TRAI
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
RBI launches app for visually challenged to identify currency notes
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
CBSE mandates 75 per cent attendance for 10th, 12th exams
Koneru Humpy with her family in Vijayawada on Wednesday | P RAVINDRA BABU
Happy homecoming for world champion Koneru Humpy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
New normal? Tribal woman from remote AP village delivers baby en route to hospital
Firefighters trying to control fire at Peera Garhi in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Burning Delhi factory collapses, 14 rescued, many still trapped
Gallery
As India all-rounder Hardik Pandya announced his engagement to actress Natasa Stankovic on Wednesday, let us take a look at the Indian cricketers who tied the knot with Bollywood stars. (Photo | Instagram)
Hardik Pandya to Virat Kohli: Check out the list of Indian cricketers who fell in love with Bollywood celebrities
Happy 2020! From Berlin to North Korea, this is how people around the world celebrated New Year
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp