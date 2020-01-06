Home States Odisha

Expansion work of NH-26's 20-km stretch in Odisha halted

Sources said that while contractors have no proper machinery, it is alleged the higher authorities too did not monitor the progress of the project regularly.

Published: 06th January 2020 11:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th January 2020 11:57 AM   |  A+A-

Jeypore-Borrigumma NH-26

Jeypore-Borrigumma NH-26| AK Mishra

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: Work to expand the 20 km stretch of NH-26 between Barniput ghat and Borrigumma stretch has come to a halt owing to negligence of Government officials and contractors.

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) had approved a plan of around Rs 90 crore for expansion of the stretch as it had developed potholes and was lying in a dilapidated condition. The Jeypore division of NHAI had floated tenders for the project and two contractors were assigned the task two months back.

However, the work came to a standstill after the contractors dug up portions of the road near Bariniput ghat and Jayantigiri. These portions now pose a grave threat to motorists with minor and major mishaps reported almost on a daily basis.

Sources said the contractors have no proper machinery owing to which the work was stopped midway.
Besides, it is alleged the higher authorities too did not monitor the progress of the project regularly. “The contractors should have prepared a plan to complete the work before starting it,” said Chitaranjan Satapathy, a daily commuter from Jeypore to Koraput.

President of Undivided Contractors’ Association of Koraput Kali Mishra also expressed concern over the condition of the road. He said the association had demanded a probe into the matter by NHAI and superintending engineer a week back.

“I met the NHAI Executive Engineer and raised the matter with him,” Mishra said. Meanwhile, an engineer of NHAI, Jeypore division said the work on expanding the road was stopped midway due to technical reasons and assured that it will be restarted soon.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
NH 26 Odisha highway repair NHAI
India Matters
Supreme Court of India in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Supreme Court to sit for 190 days, four High Courts to work 210 days
Numair Muzzaffar speaks to other children at his stall, at the Indian Science Congress (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
Kashmiri student creates smoke adsorber amid internet shutdown in Valley
Cricketer Irfan Pathan while announcing his retirement from all forms of cricket at a programme in Mumbai Saturday Jan. 4 2020. (Photo | PTI)
I never lost my swing, blaming Greg Chappell just a cover-up: Irfan Pathan
AR Rahman, fondly called as the Mozart of Madras, won a national award for his very first movie Roja. Time magazine listed his track for Mani Ratnam's Roja among '10 Best Soundtracks' of all time. (Photo | AP)
Happy birthday AR Rahman: 7 things to know about the Oscar-winning composer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students, teachers attacked by masked mob as cops nab four outsiders fleeing JNU violence scene
Hundreds of Chennai residents and students stand in solidarity with JNU students
Gallery
Horrifying, heartbreaking and barbaric is how many in the film industry, including actors-filmmakers Anil Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Rajkummar Rao, Twinkle Khanna, Anurag Kashyap and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, described the Sunday night violence at the JNU while demand
Rajkummar Rao to Alia Bhatt: Check out what Bollywood celebrities had to say about JNU violence
A rescued koala injured in a bushfire in Kangaroo Island, South Australia. (Photo | AP)
These 9 photographs describe the intensity of Australia bushfires
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp