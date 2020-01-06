Expansion work of NH-26's 20-km stretch in Odisha halted

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: Work to expand the 20 km stretch of NH-26 between Barniput ghat and Borrigumma stretch has come to a halt owing to negligence of Government officials and contractors.

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) had approved a plan of around Rs 90 crore for expansion of the stretch as it had developed potholes and was lying in a dilapidated condition. The Jeypore division of NHAI had floated tenders for the project and two contractors were assigned the task two months back.

However, the work came to a standstill after the contractors dug up portions of the road near Bariniput ghat and Jayantigiri. These portions now pose a grave threat to motorists with minor and major mishaps reported almost on a daily basis.

Sources said the contractors have no proper machinery owing to which the work was stopped midway.

Besides, it is alleged the higher authorities too did not monitor the progress of the project regularly. “The contractors should have prepared a plan to complete the work before starting it,” said Chitaranjan Satapathy, a daily commuter from Jeypore to Koraput.

President of Undivided Contractors’ Association of Koraput Kali Mishra also expressed concern over the condition of the road. He said the association had demanded a probe into the matter by NHAI and superintending engineer a week back.

“I met the NHAI Executive Engineer and raised the matter with him,” Mishra said. Meanwhile, an engineer of NHAI, Jeypore division said the work on expanding the road was stopped midway due to technical reasons and assured that it will be restarted soon.