Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik’s tributes to former ruler of Khallikote

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday paid rich tributes to former ruler of Khallikote Raja Bahadur Ramachandra Deo on the latter’s 121st birth anniversary.

Deo played a key role in the formation of a separate Odisha State, said the Chief Minister adding his contribution towards development of Ganjam was also important. His style of work, sincerity and commitment towards Odisha will be an inspiration for all times to come, he said.

Describing Deo as ‘Bikash Purusha’, Odisha Assembly Speaker Surya Narayan Patro said the contribution of Khallikote royal dynasty for formation of separate Odisha is unparalled. Forest and Environment Minister Bikram Keshari Arukha said Deo’s role in development of Odisha literature, culture and education was immense.

Minister of State for Information and Public Relations Raghunandan Das, Khallikote MLA Suryamani Baidya, Kabisurayanagar MLA Latika Pradhan and Secretary in IPR department Sanjay Singh also paid tributes to the erstwhile ruler, among others.