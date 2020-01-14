OPSC to go digital for fast services

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Working in line with the State Government’s ‘5T’ initiative’, Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) will soon automatise its ‘Promotion and Disciplinary Wing’.

Through this OPSC will be able to provide timely recommendations to the State Government on issues pertaining to recruitment rules as well as promotion and disciplinary action against civil servants.

The Odisha Computer Application Centre (OCAC), which will implement the project, has engaged technical firm IN2IT Technologies Private Limited to develop software for the project besides training and support services to officials concerned.

The OPSC has also urged all government departments to ask their officials responsible for implementation of ‘5T initiatives’ to cooperate with the technical firm.

The OPSC, being an apex autonomous body, deals with various advisory services as requested by the State Government and its departments from time to time.

However, sources in OCAC said the current mode of discharging services are entirely manual which often leads to incomplete reference to the Commission by the line departments and delay in timely communication between OPSC and the department concerned.

Non-availability of documents for ready reference also delays the recommendation.