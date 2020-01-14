Home States Odisha

OPSC to go digital for fast services

The OPSC has urged all government departments to ask their officials responsible for implementation of ‘5T initiatives’ to cooperate with the technical firm.

Published: 14th January 2020 10:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th January 2020 10:45 AM   |  A+A-

Computer

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Working in line with the State Government’s ‘5T’ initiative’, Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) will soon automatise its ‘Promotion and Disciplinary Wing’.

Through this OPSC will be able to provide timely recommendations to the State Government on issues pertaining to recruitment rules as well as promotion and disciplinary action against civil servants.

The Odisha Computer Application Centre (OCAC), which will implement the project, has engaged technical firm IN2IT Technologies Private Limited to develop software for the project besides training and support services to officials concerned.

The OPSC has also urged all government departments to ask their officials responsible for implementation of ‘5T initiatives’ to cooperate with the technical firm.

The OPSC, being an apex autonomous body, deals with various advisory services as requested by the State Government and its departments from time to time.

However, sources in OCAC said the current mode of discharging services are entirely manual which often leads to incomplete reference to the Commission by the line departments and delay in timely communication between OPSC and the department concerned.

Non-availability of documents for ready reference also delays the recommendation.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
OPSC Odisha Public Service Commission
ThinkEdu 2020
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (Photo| PTI)
Modi keeps his critics far away and that's not helping him: Swamy
Our children learning about Godse instead of Gandhi: Khushbu
Jamia VC faces angry students who demanded action against Delhi Police
Children of the women protestors at Kolkata's Park Circus Maidan. (Photo | EPS)
Anti-CAA protesters read Preamble at Kolkata's Shaheen Bagh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Government has no business to impose anything on anybody - Jothimani S
BJP MP Tejasvi Surya flanked by NCP leader Supriya Sule (extreme left), DMK MP Thamizhachi Thangapandian and Congress spokesperson Khushbu Sundar during ThinkEdu conclave on Thursday. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Attendance system for MPs? Tejasvi Surya, Supriya Sule and Thamizhachi Thangapandian answer
Gallery
Bhogi pongal is the first day of the four-day Pongal festival celebrated in Tamil Nadu. On this day, people discard their old belongings in a bonfire and celebrate ownership of new possessions. (Photo | EPS, P Jawahar)
Happy Bhogi: A look at how people celebrate the beginning of harvest festival in Tamil Nadu
As India's first F1 racer Narain Karthikeyan turns a year older today, let us take a look at some of the rare snaps of the Padma Shri awardee. (File Photo | AP and EPS)
Happy Birthday Narain Karthikeyan: Check out some rare photos of India's first Formula One racer 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp