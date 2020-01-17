Detailed Project Report for elevated corridor submitted to NHAI

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: The Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the proposed elevated corridor at Ainthapali area in the city was submitted to the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) on Thursday.



The elevated corridor on NH-53 was envisioned in view of heavy traffic on the busy stretch of road. Around 12 km of NH passes through the city. However, traffic congestion is rampant in Ainthapali since there is an intersection from this point on the NH.

While the road from Ainthapali connects Sambalpur with Rourkela, the opposite side connects to Bargarh and ahead.

Similarly, the road to the left from Ainthapali leads to the airstrip at Jamadarpali and the one on the right is the entry point to Sambalpur town.

The modern bus terminus which became functional near Ainthapali around two years back has also added to the traffic mess in the area as more than 400 buses pass through the route every day.

As per the plan, the elevated corridor, originating from the BPCL petrol pump on the opposite side of the bus terminus and ending near the Income Tax Office, will be of around two km in length. Heavy vehicles will be diverted through this corridor.

It would also provide an alternative route to most of the commuters and eventually address the issue of traffic congestion in the area.

Project Director of NHAI R Venkateswarlu said the DPR would be sent to higher officials for approval. Once it is approved, tender will be issued for the project.

A Bhubaneswar based consultancy firm, SM Consultants was assigned the task of preparing the DPR.