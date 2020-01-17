Home States Odisha

Road built within five days in Odisha's Swabhiman Anchal

The road, which will connect five panchayats- Jodamba, Papermetla, Andrapalli and Panasput, has instilled confidence among residents of the erstwhile cut-off region. 

Published: 17th January 2020 10:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th January 2020 10:22 AM

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: Daring the Maoists in their fortress, the district administration on Wednesday successfully completed the construction of an 11 km PMGSY  road from Hantalguda to Jodamba via Hantalguda in Swabhiman Anchal. The construction was completed in just five days amid 24x7 police protection.

While the construction of the road was a challenge for the administration due to the threat posed by the Maoists, Collector Manish Agarwal directed the officials of Rural Division-I to carry on the task under the supervision of SP Rishikesh D Khilari. 

The Hantalguda- Jodamba road is part of the 22 km Bidarpakna-Jodamba project worth Rs 11 crore. It would not only provide road connectivity to people residing in villages across Swabhiman Anchal but also help security forces intensify their anti-Maoist operation in the region to ensure Government agencies reach the area, sources said.

Maoists, jawans exchange fire

An exchange of fire between the District Voluntary Forces of Malkangiri and Maoists took place in a forest near Goegurha village, located on Malkangiri-Koraput border,  late on Wednesday night. The Maoists belong to Andhra Odisha Border Special Zonal Committee (AOBSZC) of the CPI(Maoist) outfit, said SP Rishikesh D Khilari. Till last reports came in, the exchange of fire was continuing, he added. A combing operation has been intensified in the area.

