Mo Parivar to rescue Odia youths trapped in Dubai

Published: 21st January 2020 12:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st January 2020 12:12 PM

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik with party leaders after meeting of ‘Odisha-Mo Parivar’ initiative (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  ‘Mo Parivar’, the initiative launched by Chief Minister and BJD president Naveen Patnaik has paved the way for the release of seven youths who were stranded at Dubai. The youths from Jajpur district were sent to Dubai by an agent with false promise of jobs.

A local journalist informed the joint convenor of Mo Parivar, Atanu Sabyasachi Nayak about the issue. Nayak along with the Chief Minister’s political secretary Gopabandhu Das and legal advisor of Mo Parivar Abani Sahu discussed the issue with family members of the stranded youths and a case was filed at Bari police station. The agent, Ashok Jena, was arrested on December 6, 2019.

Besides, Special Resident Commissioner Ravikant was also pursuing the issue. The youths were provided security following the intervention of different government agencies including the External Affairs Ministry. One of the youths returned to Odisha on December 28 and the rest are expected to come back within the next couple of days.

