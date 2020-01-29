Odisha: Flyover beam collapses on NH-49

By Express News Service

DEOGARH: In yet another mishap, raising serious questions on execution of infrastructure projects in the State, a concrete beam of an under-construction flyover on the NH-49 collapsed here on Tuesday evening.

The flyover is being constructed as a part of the four-laning project of the NH-49 by the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI), which had entrusted the work to a private construction firm, Oriental Structural Engineers Private Limited.

Construction of the bypass was going on near Purnagarh area in the Deogarh town. The incident took place around 6:30 pm when one of the beams of the flyover of around 60-70 metres length collapsed and fell down.

Police personnel were deployed to monitor clearing of debris from the spot and prevent any law and order situation. Collector Sudhansu Mohan Samal said the matter will be probed. Sources said lack of supervision during construction of the flyover might have caused the beam to collapse.