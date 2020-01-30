Airport building crash: Firm has many big Govt projects in pocket

Asish Mehta By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Dillip Constructions Pvt Ltd, the firm which is in the centre of controversy, has been carrying out some of the big ticket projects of the State Government.The firm was awarded construction work of Regional Transport Office-II and Transport Department multi-nodal centre in Chandrasekharpur area here at a cost of over `8.79 crore in 2018.

It had also secured the Habishyali building project – a short-stay home for pilgrims the same year at a cost of over `31.50 crore. The building project includes a basement with seven floors above the ground level.

Similarly, Dillip Construction is also executing construction work of the Judicial Court Complex in Bhubaneswar at a cost of over `91.53 crore. The Works Department invited the tenders in all cases.

It was unclear how it was able to meet targets of the existing projects given their scale because, in the Link Building Project at Biju Patnaik International Airport, its work execution progress has been tardy. Though it is faced with completing the work by October, it has managed to spend just about `3 crore out of the total budget of `56 crore. This has left the AAI officials worried. Sources said, it has bagged more projects in Puri.

Meanwhile, a court on Monday rejected the bail applications of firm’s MD Dilip Khatei along with three others who were arrested by Bhubaneswar Police in connection with the roof collapse of the under-construction link building on January 24.

The Court of Additional District Judge rejected the bail pleas of AAI Joint General Manager Goutam Ray and Assistant General Manager Asish Sarkar of along with that of Khatei and site engineer of Dillip Constructions Ltd Abhilash Sarkar.

Sources said the two AAI officials are likely approach the High Court in the coming days. Commissionerate Police had booked all the four under Sections 304 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code.

One worker had lost his life and another sustained injuries in the accident site where a building spread over 12,000 sq ft was being constructed to connect the airport’s Terminal-1 (domestic) with Terminal-2 (international).