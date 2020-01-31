Home States Odisha

Subarnarekha Port project faces land hurdle

About 5.77 acre BJS land is required for railway connectivity (4.24 acre) and construction of access road (1.53 acre).

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  The State Government has expressed concern over delay in implementation of the Subarnarekha Port project even nearly a year after laying of foundation stone by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.“The estimated cost of the port to be set up at Chumukh in Baliapal block of Balasore district is Rs 5,000 crore for which 692 acre land has already been provided to the developers,” an official statement said.“Although 692.68 acre land has been leased out to the developer since January 2018, the construction work is yet to begin,” said a senior officer of the Commerce and Transport department. 

The project was reviewed at a high-level meeting here recently where Director of Subarnarekha Port Pvt. Ltd. (SPPL) Ramani Ramaswami explained that the construction activities were delayed due to some hurdles, both local and legal, during land acquisition and alienation for connectivity to the port. One of the problems is fragmentation of ‘Chaka’ land in five villages under Basta tehsil.

“Generally fragmentation of ‘Chaka’ plots is not allowed, but the Revenue department has been moved to give permission for acquisition of land as this is required for public purpose,” said sources in the Revenue department.The matter was discussed in detail to resolve the issues in order to expedite the project work.
The other problem was about acquisition of land belonging to Bhoodan Jagyan Samiti (BJS).

About 5.77 acre BJS land is required for railway connectivity (4.24 acre) and construction of access road (1.53 acre).The project developer had requested the Government to take a decision on acquisition of BJS land in exchange of land. The Revenue department, however, clarified that BJS land can be acquired through land acquisition process. No exchange/substitute land is required like that of 'Gochara' and communal land. 

It was also decided that the developer may go ahead for land acquisition or take steps for acquisition of land through direct purchase by bilateral negotiation method.The proposal of SPPL for necessary clearance from the Forest department for diversion of 19.64 acre of village forest land for road and rail line construction was also discussed.

Project plan
Rs 5,000 cr estimated cost 
692 acre total land requirement
4.24 acre required for railway connectivity 
1.53 acre needed for construction of access road 

