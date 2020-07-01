STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha government releases guidelines for workplace safety amid COVID-19 surge, here's what to do

All staff of the offices will have to self-monitor their health and report illness, if any, at the earliest. If any office reports positive case, disinfection procedures will be implemented.

Published: 01st July 2020 08:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st July 2020 08:14 AM   |  A+A-

coronavirus, thermal screeners, COVID 19, fever

For representational purposes (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In a bid to prevent Covid-19 infection in workplace settings and to respond in a timely and effective manner in case any suspect is detected, Odisha Government on Tuesday issued a fresh set of guidelines for both Government and private offices across the state.

As office and other workplaces are relatively closed setting with shared spaces like corridors, elevators, stairs, parking areas, cafeteria, meeting rooms and conference halls, Covid-19 infection is likely to spread fast among officials, staff and visitors.

All staff of the offices will have to self-monitor their health and report illness, if any, at the earliest. If any office reports positive case, disinfection procedures will be implemented.

Both the Government and private organisations have been asked to allow work from home to staff members in containment zone.

They will immediately isolate the staff from others at the workplace and inform 105 helpline if he/ she suffers from symptoms suggestive of Covid-19.

Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy warned that the heads of Government and private offices will face legal action under the Disaster Management Act if found guilty of not enforcing Covid protocol and safety measures leading to outbreak. Meanwhile, the GA department has directed all departments and subordinate offices to function with 50 per cent of employees, including Group-A officers, in July in view of surge in Covid-19 cases in the State.

Although the officers and other employees, who have been issued Virtual Private Network (VPN), can work from home, they will have to be available over telephone and attend office work at short notice. All Government offices will designate an official to monitor Covid compliance.

GUIDELINES

  • If there are one or two positive cases, the areas/places visited by patients in the last 48 hours will have to be disinfected and there is no need to close down the entire office building or halt work in other areas of the office.

  • Work in areas frequented by the infected staff can be resumed after disinfection as per laid down protocol.

  • If there is a larger outbreak, the entire building will have to be closed for 48 hours after thorough disinfection.

  • All the staff will work from home till the building is adequately disinfected.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Odisha Odisha workplace safety covid 19 coronavirus
India Matters
A worker of Secunderabad Cantonment Board spraying disinfectant on a tree at Mahindra Hills in Hyderabad. (File photo| S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Many Covid patients dying in transit as private hospitals deny admission in Telangana
For representational purposes (Photo | Vincent Pulickal/EPS)
45.8 million women missing in India: UN report
Priority to high-risk patients, Covid warriors when vaccine is ready: PM
For representational purposes (File Phone| AFP)
Local apps go viral as Chinese ones take a hit 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
(Left) The Boiler blast site, (Right) One of the workers leaving the boiler blast site
Boiler blast at Tamil Nadu's NLC power plant in Neyveli kills six, injures 16
Dharavi (Photo | AFP)
How Mumbai's Dharavi successfully controlled COVID-19 infection
Gallery
Lionel Messi chipped in a penalty to reach the astonishing milestone of 700 goals at Camp Nou on Tuesday against Atletico Madrid, becoming the only active player after Cristiano Ronaldo to do so. (Photo | AP)
GOAT debate: As Lionel Messi joins Cristiano Ronaldo in 700 goal-club, here is everything you need to know
Solders of Indian Armed Forces were seen marching with units of Russia's other allies during the traditional massive Red Square military parade in Moscow, which was delayed by more than a month because of the invisible enemy of coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Indian Army, Chinese PLA join ranks as 'Red Army' takes out COVID-delayed victory parade in Moscow
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp