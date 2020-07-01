Odisha government releases guidelines for workplace safety amid COVID-19 surge, here's what to do

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In a bid to prevent Covid-19 infection in workplace settings and to respond in a timely and effective manner in case any suspect is detected, Odisha Government on Tuesday issued a fresh set of guidelines for both Government and private offices across the state.

As office and other workplaces are relatively closed setting with shared spaces like corridors, elevators, stairs, parking areas, cafeteria, meeting rooms and conference halls, Covid-19 infection is likely to spread fast among officials, staff and visitors.

All staff of the offices will have to self-monitor their health and report illness, if any, at the earliest. If any office reports positive case, disinfection procedures will be implemented.

Both the Government and private organisations have been asked to allow work from home to staff members in containment zone.

They will immediately isolate the staff from others at the workplace and inform 105 helpline if he/ she suffers from symptoms suggestive of Covid-19.

Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy warned that the heads of Government and private offices will face legal action under the Disaster Management Act if found guilty of not enforcing Covid protocol and safety measures leading to outbreak. Meanwhile, the GA department has directed all departments and subordinate offices to function with 50 per cent of employees, including Group-A officers, in July in view of surge in Covid-19 cases in the State.

Although the officers and other employees, who have been issued Virtual Private Network (VPN), can work from home, they will have to be available over telephone and attend office work at short notice. All Government offices will designate an official to monitor Covid compliance.

