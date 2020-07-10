STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha Health Department chases COVID-19 positive MLA’s long contact list

The MLA had come in contact with Nilagiri legislator Sukant Kumar Nayak in a meeting of Assembly Standing Committee on July 2.

Published: 10th July 2020 07:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th July 2020 07:37 AM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus Frontline Workers

Representational image. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Identification of Salepur MLA Prasant Kumar Behera’s contacts have proved a tough task for the Health administration.

The MLA had come in contact with Nilagiri legislator Sukant Kumar Nayak in a meeting of Assembly Standing Committee on July 2. Nayak tested positive and so did Behera, his driver and personal security officer. 

That’s where the problem begins.Behera reportedly came in contact with 800 people including police, health and block officials as he went around his constituency comprising of 35 gram panchayats under Salepur block and 13 gram panchayats of Tangi-Choudwar block in the last few days. 

Besides distributing old age, widow and other pension to beneficiaries and relief materials to the poor, the MLA participated in different Government programmes and social functions including launch of works under MGNREGS, Jeevan Bindu blood donation camps, free health camps, wedding across his 
constituency from July 2 to July 7. 

Although Behera should have remained in home quarantine, he participated in a free homeopathy treatment camp at Satyabhamapur and distributed medicines to several persons after collection of his swab sample at Bahugram on Tuesday.

After the MLA was detected positive, six gram panchayats of Tangi-Choudwar block - Kotasahi, Uchapada, Harianta, Jaripada, Govindpur and Bhatimunda - have been shut down by the local Sarpanch. Besides, his native gram panchayat Sankarpur which goes under Athagarh Assembly constituency was shut down on Thursday. 

Similarly, Bahugram gram panchayat under Salepur block was closed by its Sarpanch while many other Sarpanchs have written to the Cuttack Collector seeking a complete shutdown in their respective gram panchayats including the Salepur town.  

Tracing his contacts, health officials have so far been able to prepare a list of around 500 persons in Tangi-Choudwar block and more than 300 persons in Salepur block. 

Swab samples have been collected from 85 persons including 12 police personnel of Tangi police station, four staff of Choudwar SDPO, two ANMs of Tangi CHC and 67 others who had come in contact with the infected MLA in Tangi block. Their samples will be sent for test on Thursday.

However, no such initiative has yet been taken up in Salepur block. Salepur BDO Debaraj Sethi said health officials are ascertaining MLA’s primary and secondary contacts. 

Those who have attained 55 years and are symptomatic will be screened on a priority basis, the BDO informed.     

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Odisha Health Department COVID 19 Coronavirus
India Matters
Health workers collect swab samples for COVID-19 testing at a containment zone in Patiala Wednesday July 8 2020. (Photo | PTI)
50,000 more doctors needed to reduce COVID-19 deaths: Dr Devi Shetty
Coronavirus cannot survive temperatures above 70°C, so by making the filter temperature far hotter, researchers said they were able to kill the virus instantly. (Photo | www.webmd.com)
Researchers claim their air filter ‘catches and kills’ coronavirus instantly
For representational purposes
Clinical trials for Ayurvedic medicine for Covid-19 to be initiated in India, US
Delhi AIIMS (File photo | EPS)
AIIMS: Bodies swapped, Covid victim cremated by another family

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gaffar at Punajanur village in Chamarajanagar district | EXPRESS
Meet the Karnataka man who lost his hand to Veerappan’s bullet
US President Donald Trump. (Photo | AP)
Trump always had a xenophobic narrative: Graduates criticize US international students policy
Gallery
West Indies great Michael Holding didn't hold back as he delivered a powerful message against racism on Wednesday, asserting that the black race has been dehumanised and its accomplishments wiped off from a history 'written by people who do the harm.' Holding, who will retire from commentary at the end of next year, talked about racism as cricket waited to restart amid the COVID-19 pandemic here with the first England-West Indies Test.
What did Micheal Holding say? 7 strong quotes on racism, white privilege, 'black lives matter' movement by the West Indies great that you must read
While the Premier League title has already been won by Liverpool in record time, the battle to finish as the top-flight's leading scorer is set to go down to the wire. Here are the top contenders. (Photo | AP)
Mohamed Salah's double heats up Premier League's Golden Boot race, here are the top contenders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp