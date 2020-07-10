Senior IAS officer Vineel Krishna back in Odisha CMO to fight COVID-19

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: As the coronavirus pandemic continues to strengthen its grip on Odisha, the State Government on Thursday brought senior IAS officer Vineel Krishna back to the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) for management of Covid-19 situation.

A notification from the General Administration department said Krishna will continue to discharge his responsibilities as Managing Director of Odisha Mining Corporation (OMC), Director of Sports and Youth Services and Managing Director of Odisha Mineral Exploration Corporation Limited (OMECL). Krishna was earlier posted in the CMO as Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to Chief Advisor of Chief Minister R Balakrishnan.

However, Krishna along with several other senior officers were relieved of their Covid management responsibilities in May. Posting of two more officials has also been made in the CMO to fill up the vacancies. Dilip Mohanty, who was Special Secretary to the Chief Minister has been relieved of his duties on July 7 and Pradipta Mohapatra, who was Additional Secretary to the Chief Minister, has been posted at Naveen Niwas as OSD after retirement.

The new appointments in CMO include Joint Secretary in Water Resources department Lala Manoj Kumar Ray and Cuttack Sub-Collector Subranshu Mishra as Joint Secretary and Deputy Secretary respectively. Additional Land Officer Pratap Kumar Beura has been posted as Sub-Collector, Cuttack.