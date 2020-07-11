STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha Fire Services to issue safety certificates online soon

The projects and buildings constructed after implementation of Odisha Fire Prevention and Fire Safety Rules, 2017, can apply online for the fire safety recommendation and fire safety certificate.

Published: 11th July 2020 08:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th July 2020 08:37 AM   |  A+A-

Fire extinguisher

Image of a fire extinguisher used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha Fire Service will soon start online issue of fire safety recommendation and fire safety certificates.

The projects and buildings constructed after implementation of Odisha Fire Prevention and Fire Safety Rules, 2017, can apply online for the fire safety recommendation and fire safety certificate by the end of this month.

“The project has been planned under State Government’s 5T initiative. A dedicated portal for providing the online services will be launched soon,” said DG Fire Services Satyajit Mohanty.

Initially, 10 circle offices of Deputy Fire Officers (DFO), four offices of Range Fire Officers, office of Chief Fire Officer and Directorate General of Fire Service will go live on the web portal by the end of this month.

Over 330 fire stations will be included in the web portal in the coming months. Plans are afoot to start online issue of fire safety certificate for projects/buildings constructed before the Odisha Fire Prevention and Fire Safety Rules, 2017 came into effect,” said Mohanty.

The Fire Service wing is also planning to provide fire safety recommendation and certificate for temporary structures as well as facility of renewal and cancellation of fire safety certificate online via its upcoming portal.

Besides, the department is mulling to provide online services like fire incident certificate, fire incident certificate for insured premises and copy of fire report, which are mandated under Odisha Right to Public Service Act. The Odisha Computer Application Centre s developing the project for the Fire Service department.

DIGITAL SERVICES

Projects, buildings constructed after implementation of Odisha Fire Prevention and Fire Safety Rules, 2017, can apply online for the fire safety recommendation and fire safety certificate by the end of this month

Application of fire safety recommendation and certificate for temporary structures as well as facility of renewal and cancellation of fire safety certificate online can be done through the upcoming portal

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Odisha Fire Service
India Matters
The infant’s result came on Thursday. (Photo| ANI)
Baby born to Covid-19 negative mother in Delhi hospital tests positive
For representational purposes.
GDP to take Rs 15 lakh crore dent from Covid-19 pandemic
A street vendor sells new coronavirus puppets in La Paz, Bolivia, Thursday, July 9, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Indoor airborne spread of Covid-19 possible: WHO changes its stance
Officials of Chakra Innovation with  Chakr DeCoV device. (Photo | EPS)
IIT-Delhi develops device to disinfect N-95 masks in 90 minutes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A firefighter attempts to douse the fire that broke out in Indraprastha shopping centre, at Borivali West in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Level 4 fire breaks out at shopping centre in Mumbai's Borivali; no casualty reported
WHO praises efforts to contain COVID-19 in Mumbai's Dharavi slums
Gallery
West Indies great Michael Holding didn't hold back as he delivered a powerful message against racism on Wednesday, asserting that the black race has been dehumanised and its accomplishments wiped off from a history 'written by people who do the harm.' Holding, who will retire from commentary at the end of next year, talked about racism as cricket waited to restart amid the COVID-19 pandemic here with the first England-West Indies Test.
What did Micheal Holding say? 7 strong quotes on racism, white privilege, 'black lives matter' movement by the West Indies great that you must read
While the Premier League title has already been won by Liverpool in record time, the battle to finish as the top-flight's leading scorer is set to go down to the wire. Here are the top contenders. (Photo | AP)
Mohamed Salah's double heats up Premier League's Golden Boot race, here are the top contenders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp