Odisha Fire Services to issue safety certificates online soon

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha Fire Service will soon start online issue of fire safety recommendation and fire safety certificates.

The projects and buildings constructed after implementation of Odisha Fire Prevention and Fire Safety Rules, 2017, can apply online for the fire safety recommendation and fire safety certificate by the end of this month.

“The project has been planned under State Government’s 5T initiative. A dedicated portal for providing the online services will be launched soon,” said DG Fire Services Satyajit Mohanty.

Initially, 10 circle offices of Deputy Fire Officers (DFO), four offices of Range Fire Officers, office of Chief Fire Officer and Directorate General of Fire Service will go live on the web portal by the end of this month.

Over 330 fire stations will be included in the web portal in the coming months. Plans are afoot to start online issue of fire safety certificate for projects/buildings constructed before the Odisha Fire Prevention and Fire Safety Rules, 2017 came into effect,” said Mohanty.

The Fire Service wing is also planning to provide fire safety recommendation and certificate for temporary structures as well as facility of renewal and cancellation of fire safety certificate online via its upcoming portal.

Besides, the department is mulling to provide online services like fire incident certificate, fire incident certificate for insured premises and copy of fire report, which are mandated under Odisha Right to Public Service Act. The Odisha Computer Application Centre s developing the project for the Fire Service department.

