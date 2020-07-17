STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Historical Rani Bakhri restored to former glory

The building, built in Rajasthani style of architecture, was severely dilapidated when the State Government roped in INTACH four years back to restore it.

Published: 17th July 2020 09:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th July 2020 05:18 PM   |  A+A-

Rani Bakhri

Historical Rani Bakhri (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The ancient Jamadei Mahal, also known as Rani Bakhri (Queen’s Palace) in Sambalpur has regained its lost glory. Restoration and structural conservation of the monument, located near Maa Samaleswari temple, has recently been completed by the Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH) at a cost of `1 crore. Built by fifth Chouhan king of Sambalpur Baliyar Singh for his daughter Jamadei in 1650, the three-story monument with 16 rooms had lost its sheen to neglect and encroachments.

The building, built in Rajasthani style of architecture, was severely dilapidated when the State Government roped in INTACH four years back to restore it. Prior to that, only the palace’s roof was rebuilt in 2001 with funds provided by the Centre under Project Odisha scheme. INTACH experts used traditional techniques for the restoration work without affecting the original structure.

Before and after pictures of the front facade of Rani Bakhri I EXPRESS

A mixture of lime, gum of Bael (wood apple), Ritha (soap nut) and jaggery was used for plastering the monument. Motifs inside the palace have been uniformly coloured while damaged paintings were restored and pathways created. The old plaster of the historical structure was removed and fresh plastering undertaken in the entire structure, informed Director of Intach Conservation Institute, INTACH Mallika Mitra.

Before restoration work, encroachment of the monument by a saw mill was evicted with the help of local administration. “The adjacent land behind the monument was developed into an amphitheatre, stage with required illumination and landscape for future use of the premises for revenue generation purpose,” said Mitra. Amenities for visitors like toilets, drinking water supply and ticket counter have also been set up on the premises. INTACH will hand over the monument to the Tourism department later this month.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Jamadei Mahal Rani Bakhri renovation
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | AP)
Oxford University Covid-19 vaccine raises hope with strong trial results
Protesters during clashes in north-east Delhi. (File Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Delhi Police participated in February riots, says minority panel
Police seized kit bags and other materials from firing spot which took place at Mallepallitogu forest area on Wednesday. (Photo| EPS)
Gunfight with Telangana police shows sign of Maoists' return to state
A general view of the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. (File photo| AFP)
UAE keeping itself ready in case IPL comes calling amid rising COVID-19 cases in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Nobel Prize winner Abhijit Banerjee at a press conference in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
COVID-19: How Indian Nobel Laureate Abhijit Banerjee doubled reporting of symptoms in Bengal
The Dalit couple was assaulted by police on Tuesday.
Police brutality: Dalit couple in MP hit with lathis for alleged land encroachment
Gallery
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
Real Madrid were crowned La Liga champions for the 34th time on Thursday after Karim Benzema scored twice in a 2-1 victory over Villarreal which clinched the title with one game to spare. The terrific form and leadership of their captain Sergio Ramos has been instrumental in beating their archrivals Barcelona in a close-fought campaign. Arguably the best defender in the world and often criticised for his brutal style, here are 10 quotes on the defender that will give goosebumps to Real Madrid fans.
Sergio Ramos lifts fifth La Liga: Best quotes on Real Madrid captain by Zidane, Suarez, Aguero and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp