Mafia back in business in Ib Valley Coalfields taking pandemic cover

Amidst the pandemic and lax enforcement by authorities, coal theft from the five open cast mines of Ib Valley Coalfields has resurfaced again.  

Vehicles loading coal in Ib valley coalfields I Express

By Express News Service

The unholy nexus of politicians, officials, security personnel and police has allowed the coal mafia to operate without fear or restraint. The rise in unemployment caused by the pandemic has also provided an opportunity to get youths involved in the illegal act.

The distance between the mines and Odisha’s border with Chhattisgarh is about 30-40 km. Absence of mining checkgate or police outpost on the transportation route has made it convenient for the mafia to lift coal from the mines and sell the stock across the border to private players. Nearly 2000 metric tonne (MT) of coal is stolen every day.

Local sources say, about 40 to 50 trailers loaded with coal move out of the mines around midnight towards Chhattisgarh through Taparia road, and re-enter in the wee hours.Vehicles used in the illegal activity are said to have been reusing transit passes as there is no checking en route.

In a single trip, each heavy vehicle - carrying about 18 to 30 tonne of coal - reportedly pays Rs 2,500 to MCL security guards and Rs 1,000 to mining officials while selling the coal stock for Rs 35,000 to Rs 40,000.

However, dismissing the reports, MCL general manager of Basundhara area Sanjay Jha said it is impossible for trucks to make multiple trips using the same transit passes, as CCTVs have been installed at security gates. He assured to look into the matter and probe wrongdoings, if any.

“Due to the current coronavirus situation, mining officials aren’t active but we will initiate investigation and take due action,” said Sambalpur deputy director of Mines Bimadhar Sethi.

Meanwhile SP Rahul PR said, the responsibility of preventing coal theft is that of MCL and Mining department. “We will speak to them on this matter. If coal theft doesn’t stop even after that, we will step in and take appropriate steps,” he added.them in this matter, even after that if coal theft doesn’t stop, we will step in and take appropriate steps”.

