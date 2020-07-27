STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Human clinical trial of COVID-19 vaccine candidate 'Covaxin' begins at Odisha hospital

The much-awaited trial of BBV152 COVID-19 vaccine or Covaxin commenced at the Institute of Medical Sciences and SUM Hospital.

'COVAXIN' was developed and manufactured at the company's Bio-safety Level-III high containment facility at Genome Valley.

By PTI

BHUBANESWAR: The human clinical trial of indigenously developed Covaxin, a possible vaccine against the novel coronavirus, began at an institute here on Monday, a senior official said.

The much-awaited trial of BBV152 COVID-19 vaccine or Covaxin commenced at the Institute of Medical Sciences and SUM Hospital, one of the 12 centres selected by Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) for conducting phase one and two of the process, the official at the facility said.

Covaxin, which is being developed by Bharat Biotech, was administered to several selected persons who had volunteered to be part of the crucial trial, Dr E Venkat Rao, principal investigator of the trial process, told PTI.

The volunteers had undergone a rigorous screening procedure, he said, adding they were administered the vaccine strictly in accordance with the protocols laid down by the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI), he said.

