Covid fear stalks humanity in Ganjam

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: The State Government’s increased focus notwithstanding, paranoia and uncertainty continue to stalk Ganjam district.On Monday, a diabetic patient died at his home in Prahalad Nagar here after the ambulance allegedly refused to ferry him to the hospital fearing infection such is the state of fear.

The victim, 42-year-old Manoj Praharaj, fell sick and his neighbours called 108 ambulance service. After reaching his house, the ambulance driver refused to carry him suspecting it to be a coronavirus case. Locals including the victim’s son tried to convince the driver that it was not a Covid-19 case but all their pleas fell on deaf ears.

In a video which went viral on social media, Manoj’s son can be seen pleading with the driver to take his father but to no avail. The driver left the spot and before any alternate arrangements could be made, Manoj breathed his last in presence of his hapless wife and two minor kids.

Following the incident, Ganjam Collector Vijay Amruta Kulange ordered that 108/104 ambulances will be used to shift Covid-19 suspected cases. In view of the emergency situation in the district, it has been decided to use both the ambulance services to carry patients to appropriate health facilities, Kulange’s order said and directed officials concerned to provide PPE suits to persons manning the ambulances.

Along with the virus fear, stigma is a challenge for the administration as non-Covid patients are facing discrimination too. On Sunday night, a gastroenteritis patient with abdominal pain was forced to go to Bhubaneswar for treatment after MKCG Medical College and Hospital (MCH) and City hospital refused to admit him.

Apart from the MCH and City hospital, people of Berhampur depend on private clinics in the city while affluent families choosing to head to either Vizag or Bhubaneswar for treatment. Now all the private hospitals in the city are closed due to lockdown and the MCH and City hospital continue to deny admission to patients despite repeated directions from the administration. This is due to lack of follow-up action by the administration, alleged local BJP leader Kanhu Pati.

Citing Manoj’s incident, he said the ambulance remained at the place for around an hour as locals had blocked its passage. Besides, video of the incident also went viral on social media. However, the administration could not reach the victim’s house in time resulting in a person’s untimely death.

Chairman of Ganjam Bar Association Bhagaban Sahu said non-Covid patients are facing difficulty in getting medical assistance while many are reluctant to visit hospitals fearing infection. “If some visit a hospital and return home, people in the neighbourhood start spreading rumours. People also go through mental trauma as their families are ignored,” Sahu said.The district has so far reported 9,169 Covid-19 cases and 85 deaths.