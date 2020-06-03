STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Cyclone Amphan: Odisha firemen get Kolkata running

  AMID the Covid-19 health pandemic, the Odisha Fire Service personnel have helped the West Bengal government restore normalcy in the cyclone-hit Kolkata in less than two weeks.

Published: 03rd June 2020 09:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd June 2020 09:43 AM   |  A+A-

he Odisha Fire Service personnel combated the devastation and helped the Bengal government complete the restoration process in just 13 days.

he Odisha Fire Service personnel combated the devastation and helped the Bengal government complete the restoration process in just 13 days.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  AMID the Covid-19 health pandemic, the Odisha Fire Service personnel have helped the West Bengal government restore normalcy in the cyclone-hit Kolkata in less than two weeks. Extremely Severe Cyclone Amphan that hit Bengal coast on May 20 wreaked havoc in the neighbouring state snapping cables, twisting electric poles and uprooting thousands of trees. The Odisha Fire Service personnel combated the devastation and helped the Bengal government complete the restoration process in just 13 days for which the city, now, has returned to normalcy.

Communication have been restored, while vehicles have started plying. The 372-member Odisha Fire Service team headed by Chief Fire Officer Maheswar Swain reached West Bengal on May 24 to undertake restoration work and were able to remove 2,070 fallen trees and electric poles at 515 places which were obstructing communication in Kolkata city and its adjoining areas.

The team were divided into 30 sub-teams each headed by one station officer that worked in 16 boroughs of Kolkata. Six sub-teams, that worked under the Howrah Deputy Commissioner of Police, cleared all the main roads within two days including the premises of Police Headquarters, Government Hospital and Circuit House by removing fallen trees, damaged electric poles and snapped cables. They then cleared all sub-ways in Kolkata. After May 30 the teams were engaged in removing the trees which were surmounting over different buildings, structures and huts.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
COVID 19 Odisha Fire Service
Coronavirus
Medics conduct COVID-19 screening of Kumbharwada residents at a camp during the ongoing nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus at Dharavi in Mumbai Friday May 29 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Community transmission of COVID-19 in Mumbai started before lockdown: Study
A man wearing a face mask walks past a mural during the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown in New Delhi. (File photo| PTI))
Have to learn to live with COVID-19: Govt changes mandate from 'defeat the virus'
Migrants, who were stranded in Bhubaneswar, arrive at Howrah station during the nationwide lockdown amid COVID-19 pandemic. (FIle photo| ANI)
Most migrants died during lockdown 3.0: SaveLife Foundation
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Covid-19: AirAsia offers 50,000 seats without base fare to doctors

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A tree lies uprooted after Cyclone Nisarga made a landfall on coastal Maharashtra. (Photo | Express0
Cyclone Nisarga weakens after causing destruction, claims one life
The heartbreaking death of a pregnant elephant in Kerala has left the country in a state of shock.
WATCH: Pineapple filled with firecrackers kills pregnant elephant in Kerala
Gallery
After 72 years, a cyclone is hitting a Mumbai already locked in battle with COVID-19. The iconic Bandra-Worli sea-link was closed in view of the cyclonic storm Nisarga, which made landfall on the Maharashtra coast near Alibaugh at around 1 pm. (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19 and now Nisarga: After 72 years, a cyclone hits Mumbai
This is why we love the game! Bundesliga stars used the empty stadiums while others who are yet to resume their matches used social media to extend their solidarity to the American protestors who are fighting back racism and police brutality following the
#BlackLivesMatter: Kylian Mbappe to Jadon Sancho, football fraternity rally behind George Floyd protests on Twitter
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp