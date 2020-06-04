Amit Shah to hold his first virtual rally in Odisha on June 8

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will address people of Odisha through digital platform at 3.30 pm on June 8.The objective of the virtual rally is to reach out to people and apprise them of the achievements of the Narendra Modi Government in its first year of the second term and steps taken by the Centre to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic, said State BJP president Samir Mohanty.

The party is making arrangements to live-stream Shah’s address at booth level having internet connectivity. It will be the first time a political party will hold a virtual rally as regular rallies came to a halt due to the pandemic.Just like normal rallies, during virtual rallies, there will be speakers, and the main speaker will be Shah. He will address the rally from New Delhi, said Mohanty.

The Union Home Minister last visited the State in February when he addressed a public meeting in support of the Citizens Amendment Act (CAA) in the City after chairing a meeting of Eastern Zonal Council. Odisha being a focus state of Modi Government in Eastern India development, Shah will give a detailed account of the Central assistance to the State in the first year of the second term.

Shah’s virtual rally assumes significance as it is coming shortly after the visit of the Prime Minister to the State. The PM had showered praises on the Naveen Patnaik Government for its deft management of cyclone Amphan and the situation arising out of the spread of coronavirus.

Mohanty said the party will organise more such virtual rallies at the district level in the coming days to propagate the achievements of the BJP-led Government at Centre. Efforts are on to connect with as many people of the State through rallies in digital platform, he added saying more virtual conferences by Union Ministers, senior leaders of Centre and State to highlight the achievements of Modi Government 2.0 will follow.