Old timber for Tulasi Khetra’s chariot this year

KENDRAPARA: The State’s second biggest chariot ‘Brahmataladhwaja’ of Baladevjew temple in Kendrapara, also known as Tulasi Khetra, is being constructed using old timber this year as lockdown has prevented procurement of wood from Keonjhar.“Every year, we procure our Sal wood supply from Keonjhar but this year, the lockdown halted the process. Using old wood is the only option as we have to meet the deadline,” said Balabhadra Patri, executive officer of the temple.

All the artisans are determined to complete the chariot work before Rath Yatra, which will be held June 23, Patri said. Saroj Moharana, a carpenter with four-decade-long experience, said only two out of 14 wheels of the chariot will be constructed with new wood this year. Meanwhile, many from the carpenters’ community lamented the profession’s declining popularity. “Generations have been engaged in chariot-making. Four decades ago, around 100 families were in this field. Now, the number has shrunk to 50 with few solely dependent on this art for a livelihood,” said Niranjan Moharana from Ichhapur village.

Others like Dinabandhu Moharana and Prasant Sutar rued lack of interest among younger generations to pursue the craft and its seasonal nature.Around 40 carpenters are engaged in construction of Lord Baladevjew’s chariot. The 64-high wooden chariot is only second to the one built in Keonjhar, and is bigger than those of the Holy Trinity in Puri.