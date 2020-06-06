Trawler owners go on strike  

By Express News Service

PARADIP: Trawler and mechanised vessel owners under the banner of Akhila Utkal Fish Producers’ Mahasangh on Friday launched an indefinite strike demanding compensation for loss suffered due to drastic reduction in fishing days, exemption of VAT from diesel and loans at low interest rates.The Mahasangh in a meeting with fishermen associations and vessel owners highlighted the issues that have crippled their sector. While nearly 50 per cent of Odisha’s territorial waters are closed for mechanised fishing, the number of days allowed for fishing has also been reduced from 240 to less than 100.

Compounded by the diesel price hike, the costs of operations have gone up substantially, affecting the livelihood of fishermen. The cost of a single fishing trip has gone up to `3 lakh to `4 lakh in the face of diminishing catch. The coronavirus outbreak has added to the woes.Lamenting lack of support by the Government, Mahasangha president Kameswar Narayan Praharaj said, “We will not resume fishing activities unless our problems are addressed.” They have also demanded health screening of crew members at Paradip fishing harbour.