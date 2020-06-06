STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Trawler owners go on strike  

Compounded by the diesel price hike, the costs of operations have gone up substantially, affecting the livelihood of fishermen.

Published: 06th June 2020 01:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th June 2020 11:37 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

PARADIP:  Trawler and mechanised vessel owners under the banner of Akhila Utkal Fish Producers’ Mahasangh on Friday launched an indefinite strike demanding compensation for loss suffered due to drastic reduction in fishing days, exemption of VAT from diesel and loans at low interest rates.The Mahasangh in a meeting with fishermen associations and vessel owners highlighted the issues that have crippled their sector. While nearly 50 per cent of Odisha’s territorial waters are closed for mechanised fishing, the number of days allowed for fishing has also been reduced from 240 to less than 100.

Compounded by the diesel price hike, the costs of operations have gone up substantially, affecting the livelihood of fishermen. The cost of a single fishing trip has gone up to `3 lakh to `4 lakh in the face of diminishing catch. The coronavirus outbreak has added to the woes.Lamenting lack of support by the Government, Mahasangha president Kameswar Narayan Praharaj said, “We will not resume fishing activities unless our problems are addressed.” They have also demanded health screening of crew members at Paradip fishing harbour. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
Breathless: Disposable masks, gloves pose another health hazard
The elephants and their mahouts offering tribute to ‘Soumya, the female jumbo who was killed brutally by explosives planted in a pineapple in Kerala.
Rajasthan mahouts pay special tribute to pregnant elephant killed in Kerala
Image of an emergency ward at a private hospital use for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
600 more hospitals in India designated as Covid-19 treatment centres within four weeks
For representational purposes.
3,000 mobile phones found running on same IMEI, manufacturer booked

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The elephants and their mahouts offering tribute to ‘Soumya, the female jumbo who was killed brutally by explosives planted in a pineapple in Kerala.
Rajasthan mahouts pay special tribute to pregnant elephant killed in Kerala
Autistic 17-year-old Malaysian girl paints tribute for coronavirus warriors
Gallery
India skipper Virat Kohli emerged as the only cricketer in the world's top-10 list of highest-earning athletes through sponsored Instagram posts during the lockdown (between March 12 and May 14), according to data collected by 'Attain'. Check out the top-
Virat Kohli to Cristiano Ronaldo: 10 highest-earning athletes on Instagram during lockdown
Spectacular scenery, fantastic connectivity, mouth-watering delicacies... Malappuram has everything to offer that a traveller would dream of. Here are nine places you can consider to include in your plans when you visit the 'God's Own Country' next.
Welcome to Malappuram: Nine tourist destinations in the north Kerala district that'll blow your mind away
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp