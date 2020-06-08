STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha government leaves ORERA headless, tribunal defunct

This, however, is not the end to the apathy as the Odisha Real Estate Appellate Tribunal - formed last year - has also not been made functional by the department yet.

Published: 08th June 2020 09:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th June 2020 09:44 AM   |  A+A-

Labourers load steel rods onto a truck at a steel factory on the outskirts of Jammu July 12, 2012. (File | Reuters)

Cases of unsatisfied buyers are also piling up due to non-functioning of the tribunal (File | Reuters)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With Odisha Real Estate Regulatory Authority (ORERA) going headless and Odisha Real Estate Appellate Tribunal yet to be operational, home buyers and builders in the State are concerned over protection of their interests.

ORERA Chairman Amiya Mohapatra relinquished his position on May 11 after giving three months notice in February. However, no prompt measure has been taken by Housing and Urban Development (H&UD) department to fill the vacancy which left ORERA headless. The adjudicating officer of the authority also retired on May 31 making things further complicated for the body in addressing issues of the home buyers and builders.

This, however, is not the end to the apathy as the Odisha Real Estate Appellate Tribunal - formed last year - has also not been made functional by the department yet.

Acting on the direction of Orissa High Court, the department formed the tribunal on February 2, 2019 and subsequently, appointed former judge of High Court Justice SC Parija as its chairman as per the provision of RERA Act, 2016. Members Judicial and Technical, and Registrar of the tribunal were also appointed and sanctioned strength of staff was increased from 13 to 37 this year. The tribunal, however, has only four to five personnel including its chairman at present.

“Appointments to remaining posts are yet to be made. Besides, the tribunal doesn’t have a permanent or even a temporary office to function,” said RERA activist Bimalendu Pradhan.

With both ORERA and tribunal lying virtually defunct, Pradhan said, the fate of over 80 cases, for which hearing had been complete and order was to be pronounced, is hanging in balance. Cases of unsatisfied buyers are also piling up due to non-functioning of the tribunal, he added.

Officials of the department, however, said despite COVID-19 lockdown for nearly three months, efforts are on to fill the post of Chairman and other positions in ORERA and make the tribunal functional. “The department has sought application for appointment to the post of Chairman on June 1 and the last date to apply for the same is June 17,” an officer said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
ORERA Naveen Patnaik
India Matters
For representational purposes.
Beware! For scammers, pandemic is just another opportunity 
Image of UGC head office used for representational purpose (File photo | PTI)
Drop university tag, UGC tells 14 Karnataka educational institutions
Image used for representational purpose for divorce
Divorce, child custody cases spike across country, Mumbai tops chart
For representational purpose. (Photo|Parveen Negi)
Petrol, diesel price hiked by 60 paisa per litre for second straight day

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People wear face masks to protect against the spread of the coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus: Global death toll passes 4,00,000
The moon is seen in the sky over the Golden Gate Bridge during an eclipse in San Francisco, USA. AP
George Floyd: San Francisco protesters march across Golden Gate Bridge
Gallery
From the Bundesliga venues of Deutschland to the churches of Britain, from police officers to local teenagers... here are a few images of support and solidarity as the people of USA wages on the war against racism, police brutality and white supremacy. (Photos | AP)
We kneel: Footballers to COVID warriors, 10 iconic photos of people kneeling in solidarity to George Floyd protests
As Bollywood star Dimple Kapadia turns a year older today, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the 'Bobby' actress. (Photo | Twitter)
Happy birthday Dimple Kapadia: Check out some rare photos of 'Bobby' actress
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp