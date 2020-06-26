Tension over worker’s death in Odisha's Angargadia

By Express News Service

BALASORE: Tension ran high in Angargadia village within Sahadevkhuntia police limits after the death of a daily wage worker in a mishap on Thursday.

The victim, Sona Soren (32) of Telengasahi was engaged by an agency constructing a railway flyover near Angargadia. He was in a tractor-trolley loaded with seven-feet long concrete beams which fell into a deep pit as its driver lost control of the vehicle.

While the driver managed to flee the spot, Sona was killed in the mishap. Irked over the incident, residents of Telengasahi and Angargadia opposed the construction project and demanded compensation of Rs 15 lakh for the deceased’s next of kin.

Sahadevkhunta IIC KC Palei along with a police team rushed to the spot to pacify the villagers. The agency gave Rs 1 lakh to next of kin following the agitation.

Palei said the head of the construction agency has been asked to report to the police station to verify the tractor’s documents. He said Sona’s body has been sent to the district headquarters hospital for post-mortem and a case registered.