STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Tension over worker’s death in Odisha's Angargadia

Tension ran high in Angargadia village within Sahadevkhuntia police limits after the death of a daily wage worker in a mishap on Thursday.

Published: 26th June 2020 08:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th June 2020 08:41 AM   |  A+A-

Death

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BALASORE: Tension ran high in Angargadia village within Sahadevkhuntia police limits after the death of a daily wage worker in a mishap on Thursday.

The victim, Sona Soren (32) of Telengasahi was engaged by an agency constructing a railway flyover near Angargadia. He was in a tractor-trolley loaded with seven-feet long concrete beams which fell into a deep pit as its driver lost control of the vehicle.

While the driver managed to flee the spot, Sona was killed in the mishap. Irked over the incident, residents of Telengasahi and Angargadia opposed the construction project and demanded compensation of Rs 15 lakh for the deceased’s next of kin.

Sahadevkhunta IIC KC Palei along with a police team rushed to the spot to pacify the villagers. The agency gave Rs 1 lakh to next of kin following the agitation.

Palei said the head of the construction agency has been asked to report to the police station to verify the tractor’s documents. He said Sona’s body has been sent to the district headquarters hospital for post-mortem and a case registered.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Angargadia
India Matters
Fair and Lovely skin fairness cream at a shop in New Delhi. (File Photo | AFP)
Unilever to drop 'Fair' from its infamous 'Fair & Lovely' skin cream
BJP president J P Nadda addresses party workers in MP via video-conference | Pti
Rajiv Gandhi Foundation built on Chinese fund, claims BJP
How to avoid fogging up of eyeglasses while wearing masks
A healthcare worker sprays disinfectant on an ambulance at Shakur Basti Covid isolation centre in New Delhi on Thursday | Parveen Negi
Rapid antigen test more reliable than RT-PCR, say experts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A screen grab from a TikTok video shot at a Covid care centre in Chennai
These patients in Chennai are Tiktoking their way through coronavirus
Students undergo thermal screening at an exam centre in Belgavi. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
Amid coronavirus fear, Karnataka students appear for SSLC exam
Gallery
It was before the Premier League era that Liverpool was crowned the champions of England for the last time. Jurgen Klopp's men scripted history by making sure the coveted trophy will be at Anfield at the season's end. Here are a few things that the world witnessed in the three decades between Liverpool FC's illustrious yesterday and promising tomorrow.
When Liverpool won English league last, Maruti 800 was India's most selling car! 10 captivating facts to know as Merseyside celebrates
Liverpool fans ignored social distancing rules to gather outside Anfield in celebration of their team's first English title in 30 years on Thursday. (Photo | AP)
YNWA: 8 images from Anfield that show what it means to Liverpool fans to finally win the Premier League!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp