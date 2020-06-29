STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19 death toll rises to 21 in Odisha as cases touch 6,614

While 75-year-old man from Ganjam district died during treatment, two men, aged 65 and 73 from Cuttack and Bhubaneswar respectively, also lost their lives.

A man awaits people at a swab testing facility. (Photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Three more persons succumbed to COVID-19, the highest on a single day so far, taking to the death toll to 21 in the State. The deaths have been reported from Ganjam, Cuttack and Khurda districts. According to Health and Family Welfare department, a 75-year-old man from Ganjam district died during treatment in a COVID hospital. He was also suffering from diabetes and hypertension.

Two men, aged 65 and 73 from Cuttack and Bhubaneswar respectively, also lost their lives to Covid. They were suffering from comorbid conditions like diabetes, hypertension and chronic kidney disease.

Odisha had reported its first COVID-19 fatality in Bhubaneswar on April 6. Though 28 persons have succumbed so far in the State, death of seven has been attributed to comorbidities. The COVID deaths have been reported from five districts - Ganjam, Khurda, Cuttack, Puri and Bargarh.  Two non-Covid deaths have been reported in Khurda along with one each from Cuttack, Balasore, Puri, Mayurbhanj and Nabarangpur.

Although the case fatality rate of Odisha at 0.31 per cent (pc) is among the lowest in the country, Cuttack city has registered 5.71 pc against the national average of 3 pc. Of the 35 confirmed cases, two persons have died so far in the Millennium city.

The State also registered 264 new cases from 21 districts in the last 24 hours. Among them, 234 were from quarantine centres and 30 local contacts. Ganjam contributed the maximum 76 cases, followed by Jajpur (41), Keonjhar (25), Jharsuguda (18), Bargarh (18), Khurda (15), Cuttack (12), Balasore (12) and the rest with cases in single digits.    

As several frontline functionaries, including health workers, doctors, police, Sarpanchs, ASHA, Anganwadi workers and ANMs tested positive from various parts of the State, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik wished them speedy recovery. Around 129 frontline workers have tested positive in Ganjam district in a span of less than a fortnight.

The Chief Minister said everybody has to be careful and disciplined to win the battle against COVID-19 and that will be the true respect to the COVID warriors.

On the day, 137 patients also recovered from the highly infectious disease. Of the total 6,614 confirmed cases, 4,742 patients have been discharged from the hospitals. The active cases now stands at 1,843.

