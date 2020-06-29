Two die of unknown disease

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Fear of an unknown disease has gripped the remote villages in Patrapur block after death of two persons in the last 24 hours. As many as 20 others have also been afflicted.

Four days ago, a five-year-old boy of Aliara village in Ankuli got fever. When his condition did not improve, he was taken to Patrapur hospital on Saturday but succumbed.

Similarly, one Banita Patra (44) of Hukuma village in Mandarada fell sick on Saturday but by the time the ambulance arrived, she breathed her last. Two other persons including a kid of Kuruguda village under Buratala panchayat have been showing similar flu-like symptoms.

As residents of villages like Ankuli and Mandarada depend on Patrapur hospital, which is about 10 km away, most of them depend on quacks.

After getting the information, health workers have collected blood samples of 10 persons on Sunday and provided medicines. A medical team will visit the villages soon, said Patrapur hospital sources.