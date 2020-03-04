Odisha registers 11.18 per cent growth in GST collection

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Maintaining a healthy trend, the gross Goods and Services Tax collection from April to February this year has shown a growth of 11.18 per cent. The collection stood at Rs 27,044.37 crore against Rs 24,325.79 crore collected during the corresponding period last year.



Collection of Integrated Goods and Services Tax (IGST) and cess which were showing negative trend in previous months due to slowdown in sale of coal and steel products has registered a positive growth rate of 9.29 per cent and 27.65 per cent respectively during February, compared to last year.

The cumulative growth of cess till February against the corresponding period of 2019 also registered positive growth with 0.20 per cent for the first time.



However, the cumulative IGST growth continues to be negative at -3.20 per cent. From state’s perspective, a healthy growth has been witnessed in transactional tax collected in the form of SGST and CGST (27 pc), stated a release issued by Odisha State Commercial Tax & GST Commissionerate on Tuesday.

The VAT collection from petroleum products and liquor during February Rs 695.81 crore, highest during the current financial year.



VAT collection from petroleum products which was showing a negative trend till December 2019 has improved with collection of Rs 541.44 crore during February as compared to Rs470.72 crore during February 2019 registering a month over month growth rate of 15.02 per cent.



Similarly, the trend in the filing of returns has shown a healthy improvement in the state with 91 pc of taxpayers filing returns within due date during January 2020, the highest return filing percentage so far since launch of GST as compared to 67 pc filing during January 2019.

In an encouraging news, as many as 45,639 new taxpayers have been brought to the tax fold during the current financial year after surveys of potential taxable persons. While 49,081 notices have been issued against non-filers of returns, 11,121 notices have been served for filing wrong returns.



As many as 2,176 active e-waybill users have been blocked from the generation of waybill due to non-filing of returns for last two tax periods. Similarly, 302 cases of taxpayers assigned to state, credit amounting Rs 61.96 crore has been blocked for excess claim of credit than what is available.



Registration of 12,300 fake/non-serious dealers have been cancelled on the ground of non-existence at the declared place of business. In order to recover the bogus ITC, show cause notices have been issued to 181 registrants who have availed fake ITC amounting Rs 77.6 crore, stated the release.

Collection figures