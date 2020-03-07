African delegation studies ICT use in good governance

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A ministerial delegation from Africa visited Odisha to study implementation of best practices of Information Communication Technology (ICT) in the State for good governance.

The delegation comprising Ministers of Innovation and Technology, Urban Development and Construction, Agriculture and Mines and Petroleum from Ethiopia and Sudan made field visits to different parts of the State to understand the automation of mineral management and dispatch, cereals procurement and smart city operations.

Members of the delegation, were inspired by Odisha’s vision to use technology to transform lives and lauded the 5T initiative of the State Government.

They appreciated the emphasis given by the departments in adopting digital archiving of official communication. They also hailed the feedback management system under Mo Sarkar. Their visit was facilitated by CSM Technologies, a GovTech firm serving as a technology partner for the State Government.

Business Head (MEA) of CSM Subhendu Mohapatra, said the visit of the African delegation was a great opportunity for the State to share best practices and explore avenues of collaboration for mutual growth.