STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Mass nesting of Olive Ridley turtles begins at Odisha's Gahirmatha marine sanctuary

Last year  around 4.70 lakh Olive Ridleys had nested from February 26 to March 7 on the two islands. The phenomenon was delayed due to untimely rains and bad weather this year, he said. 

Published: 16th March 2020 08:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th March 2020 08:36 AM   |  A+A-

Around 15,000 Olive Ridley sea turtles came ashore for mass-nesting at Nasi-1 and Nasi-2 islands within Bhitarkanika National Park for ‘Arribada’, a Spanish term for mass-nesting, said DFO of Bhitarkanika Bikash Ranjan Dash. 

Around 15,000 Olive Ridley sea turtles came ashore for mass-nesting at Nasi-1 and Nasi-2 islands within Bhitarkanika National Park for ‘Arribada’, a Spanish term for mass-nesting, said DFO of Bhitarkanika Bikash Ranjan Dash. 

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: Much to the delight of turtle lovers and researchers, the long-awaited mass-nesting phenomenon of Olive Ridley Sea turtles started on Saturday night at the tranquil beach of Gahirmatha marine sanctuary.  

Around 15,000 Olive Ridley sea turtles came ashore for mass-nesting at Nasi-1 and Nasi-2 islands within Bhitarkanika National Park for ‘Arribada’, a Spanish term for mass-nesting, said DFO of Bhitarkanika Bikash Ranjan Dash. 

Last year around 4.70 lakh Olive Ridleys had nested from February 26 to March 7 on the two islands. The phenomenon was delayed due to untimely rains and bad weather this year, he said.  

The turtles which had already congregated in the sea near Gahirmatha  beach came ashore for nesting in groups of 2,000 to 4,000 each. Nasi -1 and 2 are two tiny islands spread over an area of 5 km.

A small strip of the islands provide an ideal nesting place for the turtles owing to absence of predators or human habitation. 

The ‘Arribada’ would continue for a week. The turtle eggs normally take 45 days to hatch. After the eggs are hatched, tiny hatchlings would emerge and make their way to the sea, said the DFO.

 Around 30 forest officials including forest guards have been entrusted with the task of guarding the nesting beach and the sea to protect the turtles and their eggs.

The state government has imposed a ban on fishing inside the marine sanctuary from November 1 last year to May 31  to protect the turtles.

The rookery at Gahirmatha, spread over 1,435 sq km from Dhamra mouth to Hukitola island was declared a marine sanctuary by the Government in 1997 to protect the endangered species. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Gahirmatha marine sanctuary Olive Ridley turtles Odisha
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | PTI)
A look at Indians across the world and COVID-19 hotspots
Yes Bank (Photo | PTI)
Yes Bank withdrawal limits likely to end on March 18
A laboratory set up for the diagnosis of coronavirus. (Photo| EPS/ Madhav K)
Son of 1st Indian who died of coronavirus blames doctors' negligence
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Gold prices fall as part of general meltdown

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prepare, but don't panic: PM Modi sets India's mantra to tackle coronavirus
First-person account: Being self-quarantined in the time of coronavirus
Gallery
A global pandemic is no good sign for Hollywood, which manufactures expensive movies eyeing audience all over the world. From James Bond to new-gen XMen, here are some of the popular flicks that have got the COVID-19 shock so far.
Fast & Furious 9, Disney movies among Hollywood releases postponed due to Coronavirus outbreak | Antlers, Mulan, No Time to Die and more
Ever since the coronavirus first emerged in December 2019 in China, over 1,30,000 cases have been reported globally. Around 116 countries have been affected by the fatal contagious disease and over 4,900 lives have been lost. Many famous people around the
Politicians to movie stars: Here's the list of famous people who have contracted coronavirus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp