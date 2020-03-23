STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Plumbers in Middle East worry for Kendrapara

Challenge for dist admin to trace 25k people working as plumbers abroad

Published: 23rd March 2020 04:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd March 2020 11:39 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: As many as 218 people, who had returned from abroad and 630 from other parts of the country, have been placed under home quarantine in the district. Additional District Medical Officer Dr Mirza Babbar Baig said all of them have been advised to remain in isolation for two weeks in their homes and not interact with others. Authorities have set up isolation wards for 100 patients in hospitals across the district. “We want people with travel history to pay heed to the advice of health officials and behave responsibly to prevent the spread of coronavirus. The authorities will arrest those who skip the mandatory social-distancing period,” he said. 

In fact, the district administration on Sunday sought help of police to keep 30 persons, who returned to their villages from Mumbai, in their homes. Five Bangladeshis including a seven-year-old boy and a person who had returned  from Mumbai were recently admitted to isolation ward of  SCB Medical College and Hospital at Cuttack. “We are on high alert to provide preliminary treatment to all suspected coronavirus patients,” said Dr Baig.

However, a major challenge is tracing 25,000 people from the district who work as plumbers abroad. Most are employed in the Middle East countries and returning home. “It is high time for the Health and Family Welfare department to set up isolation wards  for 500  persons in the hospitals across the district to check the spread of coronavirus as hundreds of plumbers and others are rushing to their villages from their work places,”  said Jagajiban Das, a trade union leader of Kendrapara. Most of the plumbers belong to Pattamundai, Aul, Rajkanika and Rajnagar blocks. 

With such odds at hand, large scale vacancies in hospitals and health centres are a major problem. Of 171 sanctioned posts of doctors in Kendrapara, 70 are lying vacant for the last two years. The highest number of vacancies are in the district headquarters hospital which has 40 doctors against the sanctioned strength of 62. “We have already informed the authorities about vacancies and hope Government will soon appoint more doctors  in the district,” said Dr Baig. Health services have taken a back seat in 230 gram panchayats with a population of 14.60 lakh owing to shortage of doctors. Government health care centres, especially Community Health Centres and Primary Health Centres are marred by gross inadequacies in terms of staff, basic infrastructure and and medicines,” said former minister and senior Congress leader Ganeswar Behera.

Eye on travellers
● Administration seeks help of police to keep 30 persons, who returned to their villages from Mumbai, in their homes
● 5 Bangladeshis including a seven-year-old boy were recently admitted to isolation ward of SCBMCH
● Most of the plumbers belong to Pattamundai, Aul, Rajkanika and Rajnagar blocks

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai Corporation has deployed 15 sprayer trucks to disinfect several buildings in the city. Picture taken at Rippon Building on Saturday | DEBADATTA MALLICK
Coronavirus: Chennai Corporation to paste “Do Not Enter” stickers in houses under quarantine
Police advise riders to avoid unnecessary travel in Kerala Kozhikode on Sunday. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Coronavirus: As cases surge to 95, Kerala CM announces lockdown
Gallery
With Tamil Nadu all set to go into lockdown from 6 pm on Tuesday, shops other than those selling essential commodities like milk, meat and groceries will not function. How about eateries, meat stalls and government offices? Find out here. (Photos | EPS)
Tamil Nadu lockdown: From hospitals to food delivery, what services will be affected and exempted. Find out
Bollywood 'Queen' Kangana Ranaut has entertained movie buffs with several outstanding performances throughout her career of nearly a decade and a half. Her journey from being a girl from a small village in Himachal Pradesh with starry dreams to a National
Happy birthday Kangana Ranaut: Check out 10 must watch films of the Bollywood 'Queen'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp