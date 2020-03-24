STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Coronavirus: Lockdown in Odisha to curb spread of virus affects fishermen

The fate of at least 5,000 fishermen, who used to supply not only in Odisha but also to neighbouring West Bengal, is now hanging in balance. 

Indian fishermen

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: The state government’s lockdown to prevent spread of coronavirus had seriously affected fishery activities in the district. 

Bayadhar Behera, a fish supplier of Mahakalapada said he used to supply six truck loads of fish worth `20 lakh to West Bengal and three trucks worth Rs 10 to north-eastern States like Assam. However, the lockdown has brought the supply to a grinding halt. 

A fisherman with his catch
in Kendrapara

What’s worse is that the price of fish like pomfret, rohu and mirakali has been dwindling in the district. While pomfret cost Rs 300 per kg till last week, its price has come down to `150 per kg in Kendrapara town.

President of Odisha Masyajibi Forum Narayan Haldar said since most fishermen do not have access to cold storage, they have little option but to sell their catch at throwaway prices. 

Similar is the plight of betel growers who supply their produce within two days of plucking the leaves.

Owing to the lockdown, huge quantities of betel leaves are now rotting in the houses of farmers. 

Betel businessmen from the district and other areas have stopped buying the produce giving farmers sleepless nights. 

The coconut suppliers of the district are also hit by the lockdown.

“We supply coconuts to New Delhi, Bihar and other States by road. But the lockdown has affected our business as several coconut-laden trucks are stranded on highways due to the shutdown,” said Ramesh Sahoo, a coconut supplier of Kendrapara town. 

