Odisha lockdown: No one will go hungry, reassures government 

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State Government on Friday asked all Collectors to distribute cooked meal, dry as well as packaged food among the needy and destitute in urban areas and ensure that no one goes hungry during the lockdown period.

The Housing and Urban Development department directed that cooked meal or packaged food be provided during both day and night. Funds required for this purpose will be met from Red Cross Fund.

Director, Municipal Administration, Sangramjit Nayak said due to complete lockdown and social distancing norms, beggars and urban homeless are facing endless problems in arranging food for their survival.

The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) acted swiftly and started serving food among the needy at different public places of the city. Around 500 meals were served to the destitute at City Bus Terminal near railway station, Ram Mandir Square, Rasulgarh, Nayapalli Big Bazaar and Patia station.

Corporation’s Additional Commissioner Suratha Chandra Mallick said a plan has been worked out for distribution of Aahar meals in the city.

The distribution is being carried out with the support of Commissionerate of Police.The number of meals served may go up from Saturday depending on the number of people present at distribution points.

The civic body will cover all three zones - South East, South West and North - as part of the plan. Officials said adequate safety measures are being followed at the time of distribution food to maintain social distancing.