Odisha lockdown: Rourkela Municipal Corporation enlists 19 grocery stores to deliver items at home

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: In a significant move to ensure seamless availability of essential items at door steps, the Rourkela Municipal Corporation (RMC) has enlisted 19 grocery stores in the city for home delivery during the lockdown period.

In order to avoid panic buying at grocery stores, which makes it difficult for police and local administration to limit crowd of consumers and maintain social distancing, eight stores have been enlisted to deliver essential items at the fertilizer township and adjacent Deogaon and Tangarpali areas while 10 stores would cover various areas within RMC limits.

One store has agreed to cover Sector-5 while the Big Bazaar outlet has expressed willingness to cover all 19 sectors and major portion of the RMC limits.

RMC Commissioner Dibyajyoti Parida said efforts are underway to rope in more grocery stores for home delivery, while insisting there would not be any disruption or short supply to essential commodities. The RMC has started sharing the list of shops with mobile numbers on social platforms.

Angul opts for home delivery

Taking a cue from the twin cites of Cuttack and Bhubaneswar, Angul district administration has decided to facilitate home delivery of commodities from five outlets here, as a measure to help people to stay indoors.

The decision was taken at a meeting chaired by Collector MK Mohanty here on Friday.

“People will get home delivery of required commodities from these five shops in the town and can place their orders through mobile apps on their phones,” said an official source.

The minimum amount for a home delivery order has to be Rs 5oo, with service charges on orders ranging from Rs 500 to Rs 1,000.

The stipulated limits for one-time delivery of rice, flour and pulses are 10 kg each. There will be no charge if the order is priced above RS 1,000.