COVID-19: Basudevpur in containment zone

The block administration has been asked to ensure the supply of essentials and medicines to people in the zone.

Published: 01st May 2020 07:37 AM

By Express News Service

DEOGARH: A day after the first positive Covid-19 case was reported in Deogarh district, the district administration declared seven villages in Tilebeni block as containment zone on Thursday and sealed the areas.The 34-year old patient belongs to Basudevpur village under Kalanda gram panchayat.

The zone includes Basudevpur besides, five other villages of the gram panchayat - Khuntaposhi, Jhatikiposhi, Samantrapali, Nuagaon, Kamalabagicha - and Sunamunda of nearby Baniakilinda gram panchayat.

Following the declaration, the district administration prohibited movement of people. All inhabitants within the zone have been asked to stay in their homes  and all business establishments, vending zones closed. 

The block administration has been asked to ensure the supply of essentials and medicines to people in the zone.

The seven villages have also been sanitised by fire fighters. Deogarh Tehsildar Pallavi Nayak who has been given the responsibility to ensure law and order in the containment zone, said all the entry points of the seven villages have been sealed and forces deployed to restrict movement of people.  

On the other hand, a team of health officials from VIMSAR headed by nodal officer Dr Sudarshan Pothal reviewed the Covid health centre set up in Deogarh on the day.

CDMO of Deogarh, Manoj Kumar Upadhaya said contact tracing of the patient is underway. So far, eight persons who had come in contact with the patient have been identified and sent to isolation centre. Their swab samples have been sent for test.

The man had travelled from Kolkata to Rairakhol in a truck and walked to his home in Basudevpur from Rairakhol on April 26. His samples were collected on April 27. The patient is now under treatment at Covid-19 hospital at Rourkela. 

