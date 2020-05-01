Odisha seeks hike in MSP of 16 minor forest produce

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State Government has requested the Centre for revision of minimum support price of 16 minor forest produce and inclusion of five new items under the existing list, support price for which was announced in January 2019.

The five additional items proposed for inclusion under the Central scheme of ‘Mechanism for marketing of MFP through MSP and development value chain’ are seeded amla (dry) with suggested price of Rs 45 per kg, de-seeded harida (Rs 45/kg), de-seeded bahada (Rs 55/kg), green amla (Rs 25/kg) and junglee bael (green) (Rs 10/kg).

The State Government recommended upward revision of prices of 16 out of 49 identified MFPs as the prevailing market prices of these items are higher than the MSP fixed by the Centre.

Writing to the Ministry of Tribal Affairs (MoTA), Principal Secretary of ST and SC Development department Ranjana Chopra said the prices suggested by the State will ensure fair returns to tribals and other traditional forest dwellers who are the primary collectors of minor forest produce.

The State has requested MoTA to enhance MSP of dried amla pulp from Rs 45/kg to Rs 170/kg as the prevailing market price is Rs 160/kg. Market price of hill broom grass, a widely collected item by tribals, is Rs 50 while the MSP fixed by MoTA is Rs 30/kg. The State has requested to enhance MSP to Rs 80/kg.

The other items recommended for MSP enhancement include seeded tamarind from Rs 31 to Rs 40 per kg, de-seded tamarind from Rs 54 to Rs 80 per kg, bahada from Rs 17 to Rs 28 per kg, kalmegh from Rs 33 to Rs 50/kg, wild honey from Rs 195 to Rs 220/kg, karanj seed from Rs 189 to Rs 25/kg, chironji pods from Rs 109 to Rs 135 per kg, nux vomica from Rs 36 to Rs 65 a kg, and making nut (bhallia) from Rs 8 to Rs 20/kg.

The State’s proposal for price revision and inclusion of new MFP items was in response to a request from MoTA in view of the hardship faced by the primary gatherers due to coronavirus outbreak.

Meanwhile, the State agencies have started procurement of the listed items under MSP to protect the tribals from the exploitation of private traders.