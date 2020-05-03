STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Lockdown keeps tourists away from Olive Ridley nesting spots in Odisha

Usually, mass nesting of Olive Ridleys attracts a lot of tourists every year which disturbs the nesting turtles.

Published: 03rd May 2020 08:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd May 2020 08:15 AM   |  A+A-

An Olive Ridley turtle nesting in Ganjam beach in Odisha (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: The Covid-19 lockdown may have left humans distressed but it has come as a boon for the endangered Olive Ridleys that are currently nesting at the Rushikulya rookery. The rookery that remains crowded with tourists who throng the beach to witness the turtles nesting during this part of the year now wears a deserted look.

Except for the forest officials who are patrolling the beach to protect the turtle eggs from predators, no tourists or locals are allowed to enter the rookery stretch from Podempeta to Purunabandha village in Ganjam district. Nesting started on March 21 at the rookery. Usually, mass nesting of Olive Ridleys attracts a lot of tourists every year which disturbs the nesting turtles. However, with no human activity, more number of turtles have laid eggs this time, said Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Amlan Nayak.

Around 3,23,063 Olive Ridleys nested at Rushikulya rookery this time and in an unusual phenomenon, the turtles laid eggs during day time instead of night. While forest officials are yet to ascertain the reason behind the phenomenon, they said day time nesting was last witnessed in 2013. Last year, turtles had not turned up at the beach for nesting but in 2018, as many as 4,73,000 Olive Ridleys had nested twice between February and April. On an average, each turtle lays around 100 eggs that hatch in 45 days.

This year, the nesting was delayed by a month but forest officials are hopeful that the number of female hatchlings will be more because of the rising temperature.  For the protection of the eggs from predators, fencing has been done on the six km stretch from Gokharkuda to Bateswar and the area that has been divided into 50 zones for effective patrolling. “Some eggs have been collected for hatching in six artificial hatcheries”, the DFO added.  However, Rabindranath Sahu of Samudrika Kaincha Surakhya Samiti said many of the eggs have been washed away due to unseasonal rain in the last one week besides, high tide on full moon and new moon days.

MASS NESTING

  • 3,23,063 Olive Ridleys nested at Rushikulya rookery this time
  • Nesting was delayed by a month but forest officials are hopeful that the number of female hatchlings will be more
  • Turtles laid eggs during day time instead of night
Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Olive Ridley endangered turtles Olive Ridley nesting Ganjam lockdown
Coronavirus
Listen | We will win this battle against Corona: Dr. Sudarshan Ballal
Police personnel wearing PPE suit checking the documents of a commuter in New Delhi. This image is used for representational purposes. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
41 people from single building test COVID-19 positive in Delhi
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Employment, salaries among top complaints in lockdown
The Centre on Friday allowed inter-state movement of migrants in the country who are stuck in various states without work and wages due to the lockdown. (Photo | EPS)
Homecoming: Trains, buses arranged for migrants amidst lockdown

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Listen | We will win this battle against Corona: Dr. Sudarshan Ballal
Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds a meeting to review power sectors, in New Delhi. (Photo| ANI)
Covid-19: Nationwide lockdown extended for two more weeks from May 4
Gallery
The Centre on Friday allowed inter-state movement of migrants in the country who are stuck in various states without work and wages due to the lockdown. (Photo | EPS)
Homecoming: After weeks of struggle, trains, buses arranged for migrants in India amidst COVID-19 lockdown
Widely regarded as the country's greatest ever filmmaker, Satyajit Ray's creative journey of almost four decades was littered with masterpieces. On his 99th birth anniversary, here are some rare images that show the life and times of the legendary director. (Photo | EPS)
Satyajit Ray at 99: Doffing our hat to a master filmmaker
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp