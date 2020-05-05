Odisha government allows buses in green zones

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State Government on Monday allowed plying of government and private buses on both, intra and inter-district routes, in green zones by following the guidelines. Special Relief Commissioner Pradip Jena said buses will ply with passengers up to 50 pc of their seating capacity. In an order, Jena said buses will ply exclusively within green zones without passing through the territory of any red zone or orange zone. Apart from Covid regulations, plying of buses within green zones will be subject to fulfilling valid route permit, registration certificate, fitness certificate, pollution under control certificate and insurance.