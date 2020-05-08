Lockdown blues for fisherfolk as sale of dry fish dries up in K’para  

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: The coronavirus outbreak has dealt a severe blow to dry fish trade in the coastal district.

Preparation of dry fish, locally called Sukhua, is one of the main sources of livelihood of around 20,000 fisherfolk in Kendrapara. However, the lockdown has come as a curse for dry fish makers who are struggling to sell their produce due to the restrictions.

The worst hit are fishermen of the seaside villages of Kharinashi, Batighar, Kajalapatia, Pitaspatha, Kansarabadadandua, Petachela, Jamboo and Ramanagar. “We had prepared dry fish in bulk amount two months back hoping for a a bumper trade. Now, we are struggling to supply it to Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal, Assam and other North-Eastern states due to the restrictions imposed on transportation,” said Samarendra Mandal, a dry fish maker of Kharinashi village.

Dry fish units have been in existence for more than five decades in the seaside villages. Every year, fishermen prepare around 25,000 tonne of dry fish which is then supplied by traders to several states. A revenue of around `5 crore per annum is generated from this trade.

Sources said usually by this time, traders start purchasing dry fish from fishermen. However, it has become difficult to find buyers due to the lockdown. Besides, transportation of dry fish is also a major issue. Dry fish trader of Kendrapara Bikram Behera said as markets remain closed since over a month, they have been left in the lurch.

A large number of fishermen eke out their livelihood by making and selling dry fish. The Government should take steps to facilitate supply of dry fish to other states, he said. Contacted, Additional Director of Fisheries (Marine) of Kujang Manas Ranjan Sahoo said, “We hope the dry fish traders will be able to supply their produce to other areas after the lockdown is lifted,” he said.