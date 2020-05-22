Cyclone Amphan: Houses damaged, but relief eludes Odisha villagers 

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Even as cyclone Amphan caused extensive damage to kutcha houses in Jagatsinghpur, relief has not reached the affected people in the worst affected parts. The cyclone blew away roofs of thousands of thatched houses in Erasama, Kujang, Tirtol blocks and areas under Paradip Municipality. The worst affected has been Erasama. In many cases, kutcha houses were damaged as trees fell on them under the impact of the storm.

While most of the people in these areas were shifted to cyclone shelters and other facilities before the cyclone, they returned to their houses on Wednesday evening to find them roofless and with damaged walls.

Ward member of Ambiki panchayat Bibek Maiti said most of the people whose houses have been partially or completely damaged are not beneficiaries of any Government housing scheme. Sea water entered villages of Adivasipada, Mahalisahi under the panchayat and completely damaged houses of 20 families. “Those affected are yet to get polythene sheets or food materials. No Government official or politician has reached the villages so far”, he said.

Ratnakar Das of Gobindpur village under Erasama block lost the roof of his house to Amphan. He has used an old tattered polythene sheet to cover the damaged house so that his family of five can sleep in the night.

As per preliminary assessment in Erasama, 2692 houses have been partially damaged. Revenue inspectors are assessing the number of houses completely damaged in the cyclone. Tehsildar Chittaranjan Mohanta said polythene sheets have not been provided yet as damage assessment is underway and would take some more days. “Only those with completely damaged houses will get polythene sheets”, he said.

On the other hand, power is yet to be restored in the three blocks and Paradip Municipality areas where more than 1000 electric poles were bent by the cyclonic storm.Executive Engineer of CESU, Paradip, Smrutiranjan Swain electricity has been restored for 10,000 customers in Paradip town and work in rural areas is on. “Power restoration in villages may take two to three days more as many of the 33 KV substations have been affected”, the officer informed.

Agriculture officials informed that paddy, cashew nut, betel vines and vegetable crops in at least 4000 acre of land across the district have been damaged.