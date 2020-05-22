STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Cyclone Amphan: Houses damaged, but relief eludes Odisha villagers 

Even as cyclone Amphan caused extensive damage to kutcha houses in Jagatsinghpur, relief has not reached the affected people in the worst affected parts.

Published: 22nd May 2020 10:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd May 2020 10:22 AM   |  A+A-

Ratnakar Das of Gobindpur village in front of his damaged house.

Ratnakar Das of Gobindpur village in front of his damaged house. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Even as cyclone Amphan caused extensive damage to kutcha houses in Jagatsinghpur, relief has not reached the affected people in the worst affected parts. The cyclone blew away roofs of thousands of thatched houses in Erasama, Kujang, Tirtol blocks and areas under Paradip Municipality. The worst affected has been Erasama. In many cases, kutcha houses were damaged as trees fell on them under the impact of the storm.

Ratnakar Das of Gobindpur
village in front of his damaged
house I Express

While most of the people in these areas were shifted to cyclone shelters and other facilities before the cyclone, they returned to their houses on Wednesday evening to find them roofless and with damaged walls.  

Ward member of Ambiki panchayat Bibek Maiti said most of the people whose houses have been partially or completely damaged are not beneficiaries of any Government housing scheme. Sea water entered villages of Adivasipada, Mahalisahi under the panchayat and completely damaged houses of 20 families. “Those affected are yet to get polythene sheets or food materials. No Government official or politician has reached the villages so far”, he said.

Ratnakar Das of Gobindpur village under Erasama block lost the roof of his house to Amphan. He has used an old tattered polythene sheet to cover the damaged house so that his family of five can sleep in the night.

As per preliminary assessment in Erasama, 2692 houses have been partially damaged. Revenue inspectors are assessing the number of houses completely damaged in the cyclone. Tehsildar Chittaranjan Mohanta said polythene sheets have not been provided yet as damage assessment is underway and would take some more days. “Only those with completely damaged houses will get polythene sheets”, he said.

On the other hand, power is yet to be restored in the three blocks and Paradip Municipality areas where more than 1000 electric poles were bent by the cyclonic storm.Executive Engineer of CESU, Paradip, Smrutiranjan Swain electricity has been restored for 10,000 customers in Paradip town and work in rural areas is on. “Power restoration in villages may take two to three days more as many of the 33 KV substations have been affected”, the officer informed.

Agriculture officials informed that paddy, cashew nut, betel vines and vegetable crops in at least 4000 acre of land across the district have been damaged. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
cyclone Amphan Odisha kutcha houses
Coronavirus
Multisystem inflammatory syndrome in kids linked to COVID-19: WHO
Flight carrying 143 NRIs from London landing at Vijayawada International Airport. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
All you need to know about flight travel in India, starting May 25
For representational purposes
Creating close to 50,000 seasonal jobs, says Amazon India
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

UK's COVID-19 study aims to vaccinate more than 10,000

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Passenger plane belonging to state-run Pakistan International Airlines carrying more than 100 passengers and crew has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi. (Photo | AP)
WATCH: Pakistan flight with 90+ people onboard crashes near Karachi Airport
For representational purposes. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)
Kerala's pre-monsoon rains flood Thiruvananthapuram, rivers overflow
Gallery
Passenger plane belonging to state-run Pakistan International Airlines carrying more than 100 passengers and crew has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan International Airlines passenger plane with 98 onboard crashes in Karachi
While we cherish Mohanlal the superstar, it is impossible but to miss Mohanlal the performer. Back-to-back action thrillers that successfully market the brand that he has become, but fail to challenge the majestic artist in him. Here are seven Malayalam m
Mohanlal birthday: Eight millennial Malayalam movies that show why he is 'The Complete Actor'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp