Cyclone Amphan: Four days on, seaside villages still 'powerless'

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: Electricity supply is yet to be restored in seaside villages in the district even after four days since Amphan passed along the region. With no power, people in the affected villages are cut-off from the rest of the world and owing to non-availability of kerosene, they left in the lurch.

Bagapatia, Okilapala, Singarapala, Gartagandia, Gupti, Banabiharipur, Hariharapur, Kanafuleia, Uttarsuniti, Kansarabadadandua and other seaside villages of the district are the worst hit due to extensive damage to power infrastructure.

“Most of the cyclone-hit seaside villages are yet to get electricity supply. Electric poles, wires and other infrastructure were damaged in the storm, plunging these areas into darkness,” said Sudrashan Rout of Bagapatia in Rajnagar block.

A trip to Gupti village is like a journey back in time. “We are living in darkness and pray that the damaged electric poles are repaired soon as promised by the authorities,” said Tapan Jena of the village. For women in such villages, all household chores have to be completed before sunset. “For us, life begins and sets with the sun. After sunset, there is nothing to do in the village,” said Harischandra Manna of Uttarsuniti village in Mahakalapada block.

An official said in some remote villages, where the roads are damaged, restoration of electricity may take more than a month. District emergency officer Sambeet Satapathy said as many as 15.22 lakh people of 1,592 villages and 41 wards in two civic bodies of the district were affected by the storm. He assured restoration work is being carried out on war footing.