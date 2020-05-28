STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

The locust swarm is coming: OUAT to Odisha farmers

Another nightmare stares at farmers who are already struggling due to coronavirus and lockdown.

Published: 28th May 2020 09:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th May 2020 09:41 AM   |  A+A-

locusts

locusts (EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Another nightmare stares at farmers who are already struggling due to coronavirus and lockdown. There is high possibility of locusts, which have attacked crops in parts of North India and entered Madhya Pradesh, migrating to the State. Directorate of Extension Education of the Odisha University of Agriculture and Technology (OUAT) on Tuesday issued an advisory to farmers asking them to take precautionary measures in view of the attack of desert locusts that have already wreaked havoc on crops and vegetation in several states including Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Haryana and Punjab.

The extension department of OUAT has advised farmers residing in areas bordering Chhattisgarh to keep a close watch on locust activity in the neighbouring state and take immediate preventive measures like spraying of neem seed kernel extract (NSKE) or neem-based insecticides on standing crops.

As per the control strategy, farmers were asked to spray NSKE solution (5 per cent of NSKE concentrate in 200 liters of water per acre) on crops and vegetation after sunset as a precaution against locust attack. Neem-based insecticides available in the market can be used for the purpose. The doses to be used are 300 ppm of insecticide per 200 liters of water.

On spotting locusts migration to their agriculture land, farmers were advised to beat utensils or use thorny bushes to drive away the flying insects. As locusts stop movement and settle on vegetation and trees after dusk, farmers were asked to shake the host trees with large polythene spread underneath and kill the fallen warms by drowning them in kerosene mixed water.Desert locust are short-horned grasshoppers with highly migratory habits and voracious feeding behaviour. The pest is particularly characterised by its ability to breed rapidly and feed on any kind of vegetation.

Eye on the locusts
Farmers residing in Chhattisgarh border areas asked to keep a close watch on locust activity
Spray neem seed kernel extract or neem-based insecticides on standing crops
Farmers advised to beat utensils or use thorny bushes to drive away the flying insects
Locusts stop movement and settle on vegetation after dusk
Farmers asked to shake host trees by spreading polythene
Kill the fallen warms by drowning them in kerosene mixed water

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Locust swarm Odisha farmers
Coronavirus
Odisha-based migrants on their way to Central to board the train in Chennai on Sunday. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
The great COVID-19 migrant crisis: What is fuelling the desperation?
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
'50% of people in India could be COVID infected by December'
A medic takes samples from an Indian national arriving from Myanmar at Anna International Airport during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown in Chennai. (Photo | PTI)
Why can’t private hospitals give free treatment, SC asks government
Sona Mollah's friend Farid at Mumbai airport on May 25, the day the flights to Kolkata were cancelled (Photo| EPS)
Returning home after 2 months: Flyers share experience at airport

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot (File | PTI)
Sachin Pilot: Not enough was done by Delhi to help states fight Coronavirus
Migrant workers in Haryana undergo thermal screening. (Photo| PTI)
2.4 lakh people sent home in 196 trains from Delhi: Manish Sisodia
Gallery
Final Operation Clearences for Tejas during the induction ceremony at Sulur air base at the outskirts of Coimbatore. (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
Indigenous Tejas fighter jets put on air show as second squadron gets inducted into Indian Air Force
Section 377 of the IPC which made homosexuality a punishable offence in the country was decriminalised by the Supreme Court of India on September 6, 2018. Not much has changed since then, the stigma towards same-sex love remains unchallenged and the India
7 years of 'Mumbai Police': When Prithviraj-Rosshan Andrrews combo made Indian cinema's first gay hero
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp