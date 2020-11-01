STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Amid infra boost, proposal to widen roads gathers dust

Sources said the portion of the main road from Bisra Square to Mangal Bhawan point is worst affected due to encroachment by retail and wholesale shops.

Published: 01st November 2020 02:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st November 2020 10:39 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

ROURKELA:  Even as Rourkela Smart City Limited (RSCL) is spending huge sum of money on parking infrastructure to prevent traffic snarls on the highly congested Rourkela main road, the proposal in 2015 to widen 10 connecting roads to help divert traffic to parallel Mahtab Road is gathering dust. This has raised apprehensions on efficacious use of the upcoming parking infrastructure.   

Sources said the portion of the main road from Bisra Square to Mangal Bhawan point is worst affected due to encroachment by retail and wholesale shops. During business hours, traffic on the stretch crawls at a snail’s pace with almost 60 percent of the carriageway remaining occupied with parked vehicles and vending carts. 

To add to the crisis the connecting roads to Mahtab Road also remain choked. The majority of these roads have narrowed down to merely five to six feet due to encroachment on the Mahtab Road end. The RSCL is developing three surface parking spaces along Mahatab Road with a proposal to develop the main road as ‘non-motorised traffic road’. The move may not yield the desired results as the upcoming parking lots are quite far from the commercial establishments. The under-construction multi-level car parking is being constructed at the cost of  around `40 crore, but its location away from the busy spots may not serve its purpose.       

Former chairman of erstwhile Rourkela Municipality Ramesh Chandra Bal said three decades back, Mahtab Road was constructed to divert traffic from the main road. But it remains virtually defunct due to encroachment. Widening of the connecting roads is a must to address traffic problems on the city’s busiest pockets, he emphasised.      

Sources said the Sundargarh district administration and the Rourkela Municipal Corporation (RMC) are not keen on widening the connecting roads apprehending widespread resistance. RMC Commissioner and RSCL CEO Dibyajyoti Parida said there is no plan for widening of connecting roads as of now. He said adequate infrastructure is being developed to reduce traffic and parking problems in the city. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Who can resist the magic of PM Modi's oratory?
Nitish Kumar-led NDA claims to have provided six lakh jobs in five years. (Photo | PTI)
Bihar polls: Unemployment issue takes centre stage, but what are they?
For representational purposes
'Ayurveda can be effective in treatment of mild to moderate Covid cases'
Umerkote MLA Nityananda Gond and wife Chaiti Gond harvesting paddy.
This Odisha MLA is busy harvesting his paddy, vegetable fields

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Arvind Kejriwal launches 'Green Delhi' app to redress pollution complaints
Bollywood actor Gulshan Devaiah (Photo | Gulshan Devaiah Instagram)
People are raising voice with insincerity: Gulshan Devaiah on Bollywood controversies
Gallery
Scottish actor Sean Connery, considered by many to have been the best James Bond, has died aged 90, according to an announcement Saturday, October 31, 2020, from his family. Check out the rare photos of 'The Original James Bond'. (File Photo | AP)
RIP Sean Connery: Check out some rare photos of The 'Original' James Bond
We know how much Cristiano Ronaldo loves his mom and sister. We have also heard how Harry Maguire got into the infamous bar fight for his sister. Tales of family support and surviving tough times together have always been told by many footballers. However
These football stars are in a 'complicated relationship' with their family... | Depay, Van Dijk, Adebayor and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp