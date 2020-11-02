Dharna by coal mine-affected villagers in Odisha enters 24th day

By Express News Service

ANGUL: The agitation of the residents of Patharmunda village near the Kaniha coal mine over the demand of jobs entered its 24th day on Sunday.

The stir has affected civil levelling work of the mine linked to NTPC Kaniha but production has not yet been hit. The villagers warned they will stop production at the mine if their demand is not met soon.

More than 50 residents of Patharmunda are on dharna since October 9. The agitators said they were promised jobs in lieu of their land by the Rehabilitation Peripheral Development Advisory Committee (RPDAC).

General manager of Kaniha area Narayan Das said the villagers are not eligible for jobs as they do not fulfil the criteria which states that each family should have lost at least two-third of its land to get engaged in the mine.

He refuted the agitators’ claim that the RPDAC had assured them jobs. Two rounds of talks were held among Das, villagers and the Sub-Collector. However, no amicable solution could be found to the issue.

The villagers had asked the general manager to give in writing that they are not eligible to work in the mine. Meanwhile, former MP Rudra Narayan Pani and BJP leader Asoke Mohanty visited the spot and extended their support to the agitators on the day.