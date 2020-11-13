STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Tuna longliners to boost deep sea fishing in State

In a bid to boost deep sea fishing, specialised vessels called ‘Tuna longliners’ will soon be introduced in the State. 

Published: 13th November 2020 10:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th November 2020 10:24 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: In a bid to boost deep sea fishing, specialised vessels called ‘Tuna longliners’ will soon be introduced in the State. In the first phase, four such vessels will be given to fishermen to enable them to venture into deep sea. The government will provide loans to them and their societies to purchase the vessels, said deputy director of fisheries (marine) Basant Dash. 

The government has already allocated Rs 6 crore to the Fisheries department to purchase five ‘Tuna longliners’ under Pradhan Mantri Matsya Surakhya Yojana and tender has been floated for the purpose, he said. The cost of each such vessel is Rs 1.2 crore. However, it will be sold to the fishermen at a 40 per cent subsidy. The vessels are designed to enable fishermen to venture beyond 200 nautical miles in the Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) to catch tuna fish. At present, fishermen in the state catch fish within 12 nautical miles known as territorial sea water. The reach of trawlers is within 25 nautical miles. 

Such fishing technique, which causes no ecological damage, is used across the globe including Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Karnataka in India. As per report of Fishery Survey of India, around 2.92 lakh tonne tuna fish are present in EEZ of Odisha and the vessels will help fishermen get a good catch of the species. The vessels are equipped to remain in sea for more than one month. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
sea fishing
India Matters
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh (File photo | PTI)
Bihar polls 2020: Congress concedes it was ‘weak link’ in Grand Alliance
Former US president Barack Obama (L) and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (R) (Photos | AP, PTI)
'Lacked either aptitude or passion...': Obama on Rahul Gandhi in his memoir
Parents gave their feedback on reopening of schools by attending the meetings organised at Presidency Higher Secondary School in Chennai. (File photo| R Satish Babu, EPS)
Fear of second wave forces TN to defer reopening of schools
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Man gets a new heart through Delhi's green corridor in 17 minutes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Celine Gounder is part of the 13-member task force that will aid the administration in its efforts to contain and mitigate the spread of COVID-19
Dr. Celine Gounder of Tamil origin part of Joe Biden’s Covid-19 task force
People not maintaining social distancing in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhaar Yadav/EPS)
Third COVID-19 wave? Delhi records 100+deaths in 24 hours for first time
Gallery
Bursting crackers isn't permittable this Diwali season unless they fall under the 'green' umbrella. Here is everything you need to know about the less-polluting hybrid variety of crackers that have been certified as a lesser evil when it comes to polluting the atmosphere. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Explainer: What are green crackers and are they really pollution-free?
Belgian artist Elke Lemmens installs a miniature scene of a girl on a horse at the seaside into a boot scraper in Antwerp, Belgium, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. Lemmens is transforming disused boot scrapers in the port city of Antwerp into miniature scenes depicting what is important in the lives of the owners of the house. (Photo | AP)
Big things come in tiny packages: How Belgian Artist is giving life to outdated Belgian boot-scrapers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp