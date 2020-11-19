STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Golden grass craft of Odisha's Kendrapara district gets Rs 12.51 crore boost

At a time when the pandemic has taken a toll on rural economy, a ray of hope has emerged for the golden grass craftspersons of the district.

Published: 19th November 2020 08:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th November 2020 08:20 AM   |  A+A-

A woman with golden grass products at a village in Kendrapara district

A woman with golden grass products at a village in Kendrapara district. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: At a time when the pandemic has taken a toll on rural economy, a ray of hope has emerged for the golden grass craftspersons of the district.

The Handlooms, Textiles and Handicrafts department in association with its Skill Development and Entrepreneurship counterpart at the Centre will spend Rs 12.51 crore to provide training and marketing facilities to around 3,000 women golden grass craft practitioners from 12 villages in the district.

The initiative would be carried out under the Union government's World Bank sponsored Skill Acquisition  and Knowledge Awareness for Livelihood Promotion (SANKALP) scheme.   

Collector Samarth Verma said that a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed recently between Skill Development and Entrepreneurship department and  State Institute for Development of Arts and Crafts and District Skill Committee for 'skill and entrepreneurship development of women in golden grass craft in Kendrapara.

The craft is indigenous to Kendrapara where golden grass is found in abundance. However, the artisans have limited or no access to skill development programmes and market linkage as a result of which they are unable to generate sustainable income. 

Under  this project, the century-old golden grass craft sector will be developed to improve the financial condition of skilled craftspersons. "We will  also organize exposure trips for the craftpersons to other states to help them sell their produce in craft melas," said the Collector. 

The government will build proper roads, training centres, worksheds and houses  for the craftspersons under the  project. Around 300 self help groups comprising around 3,000  women and girls have been making and selling golden grass caps, fans, baskets, table mats, toys and other items in the district.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
SANKALP scheme Odisha Handloom Golden grass
India Matters
Pfizer said Monday no serious safety concerns have emerged so far with its vaccine. (Representational Image | AP)
Pfizer vaccine delivery could start by mid-December, says BioNTech CEO
Road to recovery: COVID-19 and its impact on mental health
Scuba diving trainees at Lakshadweep in March this year. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
The ex-Indian Special Forces commandos working to help the disabled conquer land, air and water
Head Constable Seema Dhaka
Woman head constable first Delhi cop to get out-of-turn promotion for tracing 76 kids

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
PM Modi at BRICS meet (Photo | ANI)
Nations supporting terrorism must be held responsible: PM Modi at BRICS
Medicos at a COVID-19 hospital (File photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Covid 19: Noida begins random testing of commuters from Delhi at entry points
Gallery
Check out a few snaps that give a glimpse into the life of people in Kashmir. (Photo | AP)
Inside Kashmir: A glimpse into the lives of people in Valley
From Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra, the queens of Bollywood set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics. (Photo | Instagram)
Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood queens set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp