Golden grass craft of Odisha's Kendrapara district gets Rs 12.51 crore boost

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: At a time when the pandemic has taken a toll on rural economy, a ray of hope has emerged for the golden grass craftspersons of the district.

The Handlooms, Textiles and Handicrafts department in association with its Skill Development and Entrepreneurship counterpart at the Centre will spend Rs 12.51 crore to provide training and marketing facilities to around 3,000 women golden grass craft practitioners from 12 villages in the district.

The initiative would be carried out under the Union government's World Bank sponsored Skill Acquisition and Knowledge Awareness for Livelihood Promotion (SANKALP) scheme.

Collector Samarth Verma said that a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed recently between Skill Development and Entrepreneurship department and State Institute for Development of Arts and Crafts and District Skill Committee for 'skill and entrepreneurship development of women in golden grass craft in Kendrapara.

The craft is indigenous to Kendrapara where golden grass is found in abundance. However, the artisans have limited or no access to skill development programmes and market linkage as a result of which they are unable to generate sustainable income.

Under this project, the century-old golden grass craft sector will be developed to improve the financial condition of skilled craftspersons. "We will also organize exposure trips for the craftpersons to other states to help them sell their produce in craft melas," said the Collector.

The government will build proper roads, training centres, worksheds and houses for the craftspersons under the project. Around 300 self help groups comprising around 3,000 women and girls have been making and selling golden grass caps, fans, baskets, table mats, toys and other items in the district.