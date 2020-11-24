First Lady Sushila Devi no more, bereaved Odisha Governor puts duty first

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Sushila Devi, wife of Odisha Governor Prof Ganeshi Lal, passed away at a private hospital here on Sunday night. She was 73.The Governor’s office broke the news early in the day. “With profound grief and heavy heart, we inform that the First Lady of the State Smt Sushila Devi passed away yesterday night. Let us pray for the departed holy soul. Om Shanti!,” the Raj Bhavan informed on Twitter.

The Governor, however, did not let the irreparable personal loss and mourning come in way of his duty as he cleared the selection of Vice Chancellors to various State universities on the day.

“Duty First!! Even amidst an irreparable loss of the First Lady, Hon’ble Governor ensures that the new VCs of 6 universities are appointed today, so that they get at least 7 days to join their new assignment as the tenure of the present VCs comes to an end on 30th Nov,2020,” tweeted the Governor’s office after the appointments were declared.

Sushila Devi was undergoing treatment at SUM Ultimate Medicare after testing positive for Covid-19 on November 1. She was suffering from post-Covid complications. Sushila Devi and Prof Lal have four daughters and three sons. A native of Hissar in Haryana, the First Lady of the State was born on December 6, 1946. She was constant companion in various activities of the Governor. Religious in nature, she was passionate towards socio-cultural activities.

Meanwhile, condolences poured in after her death. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik expressed profound grief and described her as a very warm and pious person. He conveyed his deep sympathies to the Governor and other members of the family.

Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan conveyed his deep condolences. He described her as a very warm and kind person who actively participated in several programmes for the welfare of the poor and needy. Union Steel and PNG Minister Dharmendra Pradhan also expressed his shock and deep grief.

Odisha Assembly Speaker Surya Narayan Patro and BJP national vice-president Baijayant Panda conveyed deep condolences over the First Lady’s death. Union Minister of State Pratap Sarangi also condoled the loss and shared some memories with the First Lady on Twitter.

Speaker Surjya Narayan Patro, leader of the Opposition Pradipta Kumar Naik, president of the Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee Niranjan Patnaik, Congress Legislature Party leader Narasingha Mishra, ministers and political leaders cutting across party lines condoled her death.

Sushila Devi’s mortal remains were consigned to the flames in Swargadwar at Puri with State honours later in the day.On November 1, Governor Prof Lal, Sushila Devi and four other family members had tested positive for Covid-19. The rest five, including the Governor, had recovered.

