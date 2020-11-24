STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on 3-day visit to Odisha from November 25

The RSS chief has no other public engagements during his three-day stay here, the sources added.

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat is set to arrive in Odisha on a three-day visit beginning Wednesday. He will attend the annual meeting of Akhil Bharatiya Karyakari Mandal (ABKM).

The meeting from November 25 to 27 is an annual feature of top office bearers of RSS. Apart from a few top functionaries of Sangh, the meeting will be attended by officer bearers of Odisha, West Bengal and Andaman and Nicobar islands.

The RSS chief review  last year’s plan implementation, achievements and sharing of experiences. Annual programmes for 2021 calendar year, tour programme of national office bearers and schedule for summer training will also be finalised, sources said.

Decisions taken at the Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha, the highest decision making body of RSS, and the achievements are reviewed in the meeting. Organisational activities like plans of expansion and training of karyakartas are also firmed up. 

Around 50 delegates from the three regions will participate in the meeting at Terapanth Bhawan in the city. The RSS chief has no other public engagements during his three-day stay here, the sources added.

